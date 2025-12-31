Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Legendary singer Celine Dion, 57, offered her fans heartwarming well-wishes in a rare video posted to her Instagram. The music icon’s fans are especially excited to see Dion’s message, as she has taken a step back from the public eye and from performing since her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

In her social media post, the Canadian diva lounges on velvet seating, a red holiday backdrop behind her, and wears a rich cream jacket with wide lapels grazing her shoulders. A bedazzled, plunging black halter neck embellished with silver sequins peeks out from beneath her jacket.

“As we welcome this new year, I want to take a moment to send you all my love,” Dion says in the video, which features subtitles for her Québécoise and other French-speaking fans. “May this year bring you good health, happiness, and peace in your heart.”

She continues, “I hope you find laughter in the little things, strength in the hard times, and joy in the memories you create with those you love.”

In tune with the glitz and glam theme typical of New Year’s Eve, Dion wears a truly massive diamond ring on her left middle finger, a stack of tastefully opulent bangles, and dangly statement earrings.

Dion wears her hair loose in soft waves that frame her face, spotlighting her holiday glam makeup: a deep smoky eye with a cut crease, bronze skin, subtly chiseled cheekbones, and a pinky-nude lip gloss.

Dion first opened up about her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in 2022. According to Johns Hopkins, SPS “is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.” The singer previously told People magazine that SPS impacts her ability to sing and talk.

Dion showed fans just how excruciating the spasms can be in the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion, where one of her painful episodes lasts around eight minutes and shows her writhing on her side.

Despite any difficulties associated with her diagnosis, Dion’s Instagram video closes with a message of hope and gratitude, thanking fans for their ongoing support and well-wishes. “Thank you for keeping me in your hearts,” she says. “You are always in mine.”