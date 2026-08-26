DEBILITATING ’90210’ Heartthrob, 53, Reveals Devastating Health Struggle The actor said it took him almost five years to recover from an undiagnosed condition. John Russo/Sygma via Getty Images

Brian Austin Green, 53, revealed the devastating effect of a medical condition he had over 10 years ago.

In an August 26 episode of psychotherapist Kara Mayer Robinson’s Really Famous podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that the condition he struggled with “was never completely diagnosed.”

'90210' heartthrob Brian Austin Green revealed more about the devastating medical condition he suffered over ten years ago. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Green did not disclose the specifics of the neurological disorder, but said he experienced “stroke-like symptoms” that affected his ability to read, write, speak, and walk when he was around “39, 40” years old (between 2012 and 2013).

“I had internal inflammation, so from diet. They think [it’s] just emotional stress, not handling things well,” he told Robinson.

The condition wasn't fully diagnosed, but it affected his mobility. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The ‘90s heartthrob said it took him about four and a half years to recover from the illness, noting, “I had to learn how to walk again, to talk again. I had to learn how to sort of do everything again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who I was, essentially, was no more. My brain and my body completely disconnected.”

Following his health struggles, Green considered "reinventing" himself. Mark Sennet/Getty Images

Green admitted that his symptoms were so severe that he was afraid of losing his acting talents, and even considered “reinventing” himself.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He credits his recovery to intensive therapy sessions, and realized that “the emotions that [he had] been living with since [he] was a kid were a big factor in what was going on.”

“I genuinely knew I was just sort of living in a state of constant fight or flight,” Green said, explaining that therapy made him “focused on recovering and finding a better version of me.”

The '90210' star said he was bedridden for three months. Ron Davis/Getty Images

The 90210 star first publicly discussed his severe mobility issues and stroke-like symptoms in October 2023, during an appearance on Emmy-nominated dancer Cheryl Burke’s Sex Lies and Spray Tans podcast.

At the time, he said that doctors told him he suffered from a combination of vertigo, ulcerative colitis, and severe neurological inflammation, which forced him to be bedridden for three months.

“These neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and it was four and a half years of my life. I got to a point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man,” he told Burke in 2023.

Green suffered through his neurological condition while he was still married to fellow actor Megan Fox. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Green was married to fellow actor Megan Fox during his debilitating health struggles. They met in 2004 on the set of the television show Hope & Faith and got engaged in 2006. The former couple wed in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons resort in Hawaii in 2010, but filed for divorce in November 2020 after separating earlier that year.

In December 2014, Green and his then-wife got in a minor collision after a drunk driver sideswiped their Range Rover in Los Angeles, but he said his neurological symptoms were unrelated to the incident.

Green and Fox continue to cordially co-parent their children following their divorce. Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Green and Fox share three children: Noah, 13; Bodhi, 12; and Journey, 10. Since their divorce, they have maintained a cordial co-parenting dynamic, even after entering respective romantic relationships. Fox reportedly feels “fortunate” about their dynamic.

Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, have been together since late 2020. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Green began dating dancer Sharna Burgess in October 2020 after their mutual business manager set them up on a blind date. The couple got engaged in July 2023 and share one child, Zane, born in June 2022.

Fox, meanwhile, began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly in mid-2020, and the pair became engaged in 2022. They have since separated, but co-parent their daughter, Saga, born in March 2025.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog