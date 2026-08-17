FITTY IN PINK ‘Breakfast Club’ Star Swears by This Tip to Stay Healthy at 58 The industry veteran switches up his routine before getting in front of the camera. IMDb/Universal Pictures

Five decades into his career, The Breakfast Club actor Anthony Michael Hall revealed the surprising way he keeps his physique camera-ready.

“I am very proud of the fact that, with God’s grace, I’ve had a 51-year career and I am still going strong,” Hall told NewBeauty. “I started out as a young boy at the age of seven, and I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Hall was part of the “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, a group of young actors that included Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, and Judd Nelson. He appeared in several of the decade’s top films, such as Pretty in Pink, Weird Science, and Edward Scissorhands.

Now, when Hall prepares to go in front of the camera, the 58-year-old switches up his usual workout routine and diet.

Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, and Anthony Michael Hall in John Hughes' 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.” Universal Pictures via Photofest

“I train with lighter weights for my workout,” Hall said of his pre-camera fitness routine. “In addition, I bike, box, and do a lot of stretching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His preferred stretching technique is “myofascial-type stretching.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Myofascial release therapy focuses on releasing tension from the connective tissue that supports the muscle, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A professional usually performs it.

Anthony Michael Hall revealed the tips for his fit physique. Pictured here on July 14, 2026, in New York City. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The therapy, which helps with muscle tightness and pain, can be mimicked by first applying pressure to the pain point and then stretching it out.

“This technique uses stretching and releasing of the body’s connective tissue, or fascia, which increases the body’s mobility and improves my flexibility overall,” Hall said.

Anthony Michael Hall at a celebration for the 25th anniversary of “The Breakfast Club” and remembrance of filmmaker John Hughes in New York City, in September 2010. Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Hall also adjusts his diet before getting in front of the camera.

“Weeks before I go on camera, I start cutting out carbs and sugar,” he said.

In addition, Hall increases his “lemon-water intake.” Drinking lemon water is a good way to get more vitamin C without additives, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.

Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Dana Barron wave in a scene from 'National Lampoon's Vacation' in 1983. Archive Photos/Getty Images

Hall, who made a 2026 cameo in Tim Burton’s Netflix horror show, Wednesday, said that in his free time, he decompresses with simple routines: “Prayer. Reflection. Quiet time. Walks on the beach with my wife and son.”

He married Slovak-Canadian model Lucia Hall (née Oskerova), 35, in November 2020.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to scrap their plan to marry in the Cathedral of St. Mary and instead held a private ceremony on a beach in Miami.

To experience the ceremony they had originally planned, they renewed their vows in 2023.

In June, Hall told People that his wife was his “soulmate.”

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Hall at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Hall became a father for the first time in June 2023, at 55, when the couple welcomed Michael Anthony Hall II.

“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later,” he told People about becoming a father.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog