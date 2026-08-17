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FITTY IN PINK

‘Breakfast Club’ Star Swears by This Tip to Stay Healthy at 58

The industry veteran switches up his routine before getting in front of the camera.

Anthony Michael Hall

IMDb/Universal Pictures

By Roosa Rahkonen

Five decades into his career, The Breakfast Club actor Anthony Michael Hall revealed the surprising way he keeps his physique camera-ready.

“I am very proud of the fact that, with God’s grace, I’ve had a 51-year career and I am still going strong,” Hall told NewBeauty. “I started out as a young boy at the age of seven, and I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Hall was part of the “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, a group of young actors that included Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, and Judd Nelson. He appeared in several of the decade’s top films, such as Pretty in Pink, Weird Science, and Edward Scissorhands.

Now, when Hall prepares to go in front of the camera, the 58-year-old switches up his usual workout routine and diet.

<p><p>While a restored version of the John Hughes classic <i>The Breakfast Club</i> will hit theaters March 26 and March 31 to commemorate its 30th anniversary, SXSW festivalgoers will be able to catch an early glimpse on March 16 at The Paramount Theatre. The screening will be followed by a Q&amp;A with two of the film’s stars, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. Fist pump.<br> </p></p>

Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, and Anthony Michael Hall in John Hughes' 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”

Universal Pictures via Photofest

“I train with lighter weights for my workout,” Hall said of his pre-camera fitness routine. “In addition, I bike, box, and do a lot of stretching.”

His preferred stretching technique is “myofascial-type stretching.”

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Myofascial release therapy focuses on releasing tension from the connective tissue that supports the muscle, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A professional usually performs it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Anthony Michael Hall visits SiriusXM Studios on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Anthony Michael Hall revealed the tips for his fit physique. Pictured here on July 14, 2026, in New York City.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The therapy, which helps with muscle tightness and pain, can be mimicked by first applying pressure to the pain point and then stretching it out.

“This technique uses stretching and releasing of the body’s connective tissue, or fascia, which increases the body’s mobility and improves my flexibility overall,” Hall said.

Actor Anthony Michael Hall arrives for the Film Society of Lincoln Center celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Breakfast Club and remembrance of filmmaker John Hughes in New York City September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Anthony Michael Hall at a celebration for the 25th anniversary of “The Breakfast Club” and remembrance of filmmaker John Hughes in New York City, in September 2010.

Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Hall also adjusts his diet before getting in front of the camera.

“Weeks before I go on camera, I start cutting out carbs and sugar,” he said.

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In addition, Hall increases his “lemon-water intake.” Drinking lemon water is a good way to get more vitamin C without additives, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.

Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Dana Barron wave in a scene from 'National Lampoon's Vacation' in 1983.

Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Dana Barron wave in a scene from 'National Lampoon's Vacation' in 1983.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Hall, who made a 2026 cameo in Tim Burton’s Netflix horror show, Wednesday, said that in his free time, he decompresses with simple routines: “Prayer. Reflection. Quiet time. Walks on the beach with my wife and son.”

He married Slovak-Canadian model Lucia Hall (née Oskerova), 35, in November 2020.

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Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to scrap their plan to marry in the Cathedral of St. Mary and instead held a private ceremony on a beach in Miami.

To experience the ceremony they had originally planned, they renewed their vows in 2023.

In June, Hall told People that his wife was his “soulmate.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Anthony Michael Hall (L) and Lucia Hall attend the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Hall at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February 2025 in New York City.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Hall became a father for the first time in June 2023, at 55, when the couple welcomed Michael Anthony Hall II.

“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later,” he told People about becoming a father.

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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