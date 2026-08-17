‘Breakfast Club’ Star Swears by This Tip to Stay Healthy at 58
The industry veteran switches up his routine before getting in front of the camera.
Five decades into his career, The Breakfast Club actor Anthony Michael Hall revealed the surprising way he keeps his physique camera-ready.
“I am very proud of the fact that, with God’s grace, I’ve had a 51-year career and I am still going strong,” Hall told NewBeauty. “I started out as a young boy at the age of seven, and I’ve been doing this for a long time.”
Hall was part of the “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, a group of young actors that included Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, and Judd Nelson. He appeared in several of the decade’s top films, such as Pretty in Pink, Weird Science, and Edward Scissorhands.
Now, when Hall prepares to go in front of the camera, the 58-year-old switches up his usual workout routine and diet.
“I train with lighter weights for my workout,” Hall said of his pre-camera fitness routine. “In addition, I bike, box, and do a lot of stretching.”
His preferred stretching technique is “myofascial-type stretching.”
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Myofascial release therapy focuses on releasing tension from the connective tissue that supports the muscle, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A professional usually performs it.
The therapy, which helps with muscle tightness and pain, can be mimicked by first applying pressure to the pain point and then stretching it out.
“This technique uses stretching and releasing of the body’s connective tissue, or fascia, which increases the body’s mobility and improves my flexibility overall,” Hall said.
Hall also adjusts his diet before getting in front of the camera.
“Weeks before I go on camera, I start cutting out carbs and sugar,” he said.
In addition, Hall increases his “lemon-water intake.” Drinking lemon water is a good way to get more vitamin C without additives, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.
Hall, who made a 2026 cameo in Tim Burton’s Netflix horror show, Wednesday, said that in his free time, he decompresses with simple routines: “Prayer. Reflection. Quiet time. Walks on the beach with my wife and son.”
He married Slovak-Canadian model Lucia Hall (née Oskerova), 35, in November 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to scrap their plan to marry in the Cathedral of St. Mary and instead held a private ceremony on a beach in Miami.
To experience the ceremony they had originally planned, they renewed their vows in 2023.
In June, Hall told People that his wife was his “soulmate.”
Hall became a father for the first time in June 2023, at 55, when the couple welcomed Michael Anthony Hall II.
“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later,” he told People about becoming a father.
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