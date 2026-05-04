Lifestyle Let Me Be Frank Bravo Star, 55, Slammed for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit to F1 Race She doesn’t seem too bothered by the comments. John Parra/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel, one of the most famous Real Housewives of New York City alums, often shares her opinions on everything from style and pop culture to freaky skin conditions and Skinnygirl vodka recipes.

On May 2, however, Frankel switched roles with her fans, as many of the Bravo star’s followers—4 million and 3.4 million on Instagram and TikTok, respectively—weighed in on her outfits instead.

Frankel, 55, shared an Instagram post from the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2026, which featured photos from her weekend in Florida and shots of what she wore to the event.

“She is built for speed….until the wheels 🛞 come off,” she wrote in the caption. She encouraged followers to “comment BARBIE” in order to receive a link to buy the look: a pink plaid Guizio skort-and-bustier set and matching pink Givenchy heels.

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Bethenny Frankel poses in a matching set for the 2026 Miami F1 race. https://www.instagram.com/p/DX17F_ogC2E/?hl=en&img_index=1

However, rather than flocking to add the look to their carts, followers’ responses were less than enthusiastic about the ensemble.

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“Just [because] you can doesn’t mean you should,” one person wrote, while another added, “Just because it fits, doesn’t mean you should wear it.”

​Others were quick to shame Frankel for the outfit, citing her age as the factor they felt disqualified her from wearing the look. “Way too old for that outfit,” one commenter said, adding, “You have a great body, but dress appropriately!!”

Another shared the negative sentiment and suggested the outfit was made for someone much younger, asking, “Did you borrow that from your daughter?”

Frankel shares one child, 15-year-old Bryn Hoppy, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, who appeared with Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City and now works in real estate.

Bethenny Frankel and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The reception on TikTok wasn’t much better: Below the video in which Frankel discussed each part of her outfit, she wrote the caption, “F1 [outfit of the day] for you Nosy Bs.” The so-called “Nosy Bs” in Frankel’s comments were similarly unimpressed by the reality TV personality’s $342 skort and tank combo.

One wrote, “Tell me I’m too old for an outfit without telling me I’m too old for an outfit.”

The Bravo star had a quick fashion comeback on Instagram, however, when she posted the outfit she wore on May 3 for dinner at the popular Miami Beach restaurant Carbone Beach. The look included a metallic dress with a disco ball-like pattern from the brand Retrofete—a piece her fans were far more excited about.

Bethenny Frankel poses in her Carpone Beach outfit on May 3rd in Miami. https://www.instagram.com/p/DX46DX5nYBk/?hl=en&img_index=1

“OMG I love this,” one person wrote, adding, “I swear you get better with age. What a bod! Forever fans of yours.”

Neither the positive nor the negative comments seemed to sway Frankel too much in either direction. In the caption of her May 4 Instagram post, which showed off a slinky salmon-colored Hervé Léger bandage dress, she wrote, “Don’t mind me, i’m just eating 🍝 #yourewelcome.”

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