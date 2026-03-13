Lifestyle VAMPIRE FACIAL? ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Skincare Review Ends in Bloody Mess The 55-year-old’s skincare review left her bloody and confused. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Reality star Bethenny Frankel learned the hard way that not every viral beauty hack is worth the hype.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a chaotic TikTok review on Thursday after a facial sculpting tool she bought online left her exclaiming “Oh my God!” when the trendy device caused her face to bleed mid-video.

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The 55-year-old said she had purchased the face-contouring device from skincare brand Nurse Jamie after seeing another user rave about its benefits on TikTok.

At first, the former reality star appeared impressed as she rolled the tool—featuring glass suction cups—across her face. Frankel told followers she hoped the device would help sculpt her “pronounced” jawline and relieve tension from teeth grinding.

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She even brushed off what, in hindsight, might have been a warning sign.

“I saw red in there, and I thought it was my skin,” she said in the video, referring to the clear device as she glided it across her face.

Bethenny Frankel shared videos on her TikTok and Instagram about her skincare review mishap. Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates

Soon, however, things took a bloody turn.

“Wait, I’m bleeding—what the f---?” Frankel exclaimed as blood began dripping down the lower half of her face.

As she tried to process what had just happened, the panic quickly set in.

“You guys, I’m actually freaking out. I just sliced my face open with this thing,” she told viewers while blotting the wound.

Moments later, the bleeding continued as she showed followers the increasingly blood-soaked cloth she was using to stop it.

“[Oh my god], maybe I’m not fine,” she said as blood poured out before adding, “I’m actually flipping out.”

Frankel posted a follow-up video on Instagram, showing the device up close. The Skinnygirl founder suggested that one of the glass tips may have been chipped, which she believes caused the cut.

The SkinnyGirl founder regularly posts lifestyle and beauty content to her social media followers. Rob Kim/Getty Images

“It’s glass, and I guess the suction cut my face,” she said.

The mishap could have been even worse, Frankel added, revealing she had originally planned to run the device down her neck before noticing the bleeding.

“This is so scary...I could have sliced my jugular. I’m freaking out!” she said in the clip.

While the injury was minor and Frankel reassured fans it didn’t hurt, she also admitted to feeling rattled by the experience as she searched her closet for skin-repair products to stop the bleeding.

Bethenny Frankel went viral on TikTok after she shared her "supermodel diet" in preparation for walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The reality star also used the moment to warn her audience against blindly trusting “every person who promotes something,” she told followers.

Frankel has built a sizable presence on TikTok, where she shares lifestyle, beauty, and food-related content with more than 3 million followers. Her “supermodel diet” videos, which detail her eating habits, regularly go viral on the platform.

The beauty mishap comes just weeks after Frankel opened up about another skincare ordeal earlier this year.

Bethenny Frankel said her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, also contracted a bacterial infection while on vacation in St. Barts. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In January, she revealed she had developed a bacterial skin infection following a trip to St. Barts that left her with a rash covering the majority of her face. Frankel told followers that the infection required a course of “strong, strong antibiotics” before her skin began to clear up.

The infection also affected her 15-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, who she said developed what she described as “pussy bumps” across her face during the same trip.

Frankel ultimately cut the vacation short, telling followers the experience left her convinced that bacteria lurking in hotel linens and towels can cause serious skin issues—something she called “vile.”

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