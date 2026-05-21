Brad Pitt, 62, Gets Gen-Z Haircut for Date With Girlfriend Half His Age
Brad Pitt arrived at a Los Angeles event on Tuesday with a much-younger girlfriend on his arm and a brand-new hairstyle on his head.
The Oscar-winning actor, 62, attended the world premiere of a new Mercedes-Benz vehicle on May 19, accompanied by his girlfriend of four years, 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.
He wore a gray suit over a beige dress shirt for the occasion, casually leaving the top few buttons open, and accessorized the ensemble with a pair of oversized ’70s-style sunglasses, black dress boots, and a scruffy goatee.
The real star of Pitt’s look on Tuesday—other than his age-gap relationship—was his unexpectedly youthful hairstyle.
The actor traded his usual short, neat style for a floppy haircut dubbed by InStyle as a “baby mullet.”
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De Ramon, the vice president of jewelry brand Anita Ko, wore a ruched, cherry-red strapless dress. Her form-fitting attire was complemented by a pair of strappy red sandals, an easygoing blowout, and soft-glam makeup.
The couple, who are 29 years apart in age, picked an intriguing date-night activity: the debut of the new electric vehicle, the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe.
To celebrate its latest launch, the luxury auto company transformed Los Angeles’s iconic 6th Street Bridge into an “Autobahn experience,” modeled after the high-speed highway in Germany.
Pitt, a two-time divorcee, was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, 57, from 2000 to 2005.
In 2014, he wed his longtime partner Angelina Jolie, 50, with whom he starred in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
After 12 years together, and just two years of marriage, the celebrity couple filed for divorce—a process that dragged on for eight years until a settlement was finally reached in 2024.
Pitt and Ramon’s auto-themed date night comes just days after his daughter Zahara Marley, 21, decided to drop “Pitt” from her name at the Spelman College graduation on May 17, where she received her college diploma.
Marley is the middle child of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, who range in ages from 17 to 24, with the eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, being just nine years younger than his current girlfriend.
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