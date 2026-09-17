Oscar Winner, 62, Tries Laying Low in Head-to-Toe Camouflage
His much younger girlfriend accompanied him on the red carpet.
Brad Pitt’s attempt to blend in at a red-carpet event had a polar-opposite effect.
The Oscar-winning actor wore a head-to-toe camouflage look on Sept. 16 at the global premiere of Heart of the Beast in Franklin, Tennessee. Pitt, 62, was accompanied by his much-younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
In the film, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe, Pitt plays army veteran James Belmont, who survives a small plane crash with his dog and becomes stranded in the Alaskan wilderness.
For the event, Pitt picked a Greg Lauren suit with an all-over camouflage pattern, which he wore over an army-green shirt and styled with aviator glasses and brown boots.
“I was trying to lay low and not be seen,” the actor, who plays an army veteran in the film, jokingly told USA Today during a red carpet interview.
De Ramon, 33, went in a completely different direction from her Fight Club beau, picking a pale peach chiffon gown from Chloé with ivory lace detailing, a flowing silhouette, and a deep V-shaped neckline.
She paired the gown with a deep burgundy lip color and parted her waist-length dark mahogany hair down the center, pinning the front pieces back.
Earlier this week, while promoting the film in Avon, Colorado, on Sept. 14, Pitt wore a Canadian tuxedo over a green collared shirt and orange tie.
The couple met through a mutual friend and were first spotted publicly together at a Bono concert in November 2022.
De Ramon—who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022—is Pitt’s first public relationship since his 2016 split from Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, 51, with whom he shares six children.
Pitt and Jolie’s highly publicized and drawn-out divorce was finalized in 2024. Four of their children, Shiloh, 20, Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, and Vivian, 18, have dropped Pitt from their last name. Pax, 22, and Knox, 18, are the only two who still legally go by Jolie-Pitt.
The ex-couple met while filming the 2005 spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith and married in 2014 after 10 years together.
Their relationship began controversially, however, as it overlapped with Pitt’s marriage to Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Aniston, 57. She and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.
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