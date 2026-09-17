SIGHT CLUB Oscar Winner, 62, Tries Laying Low in Head-to-Toe Camouflage His much younger girlfriend accompanied him on the red carpet. Annalisa Ranzoni/Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s attempt to blend in at a red-carpet event had a polar-opposite effect.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a head-to-toe camouflage look on Sept. 16 at the global premiere of Heart of the Beast in Franklin, Tennessee. Pitt, 62, was accompanied by his much-younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

In the film, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe, Pitt plays army veteran James Belmont, who survives a small plane crash with his dog and becomes stranded in the Alaskan wilderness.

For the event, Pitt picked a Greg Lauren suit with an all-over camouflage pattern, which he wore over an army-green shirt and styled with aviator glasses and brown boots.

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“I was trying to lay low and not be seen,” the actor, who plays an army veteran in the film, jokingly told USA Today during a red carpet interview.

Brad Pitt wears a camouflage suit while his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, wears a flowy, peach dress at the premiere of "Heart of the Beast" on Sept. 16, in Franklin, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

De Ramon, 33, went in a completely different direction from her Fight Club beau, picking a pale peach chiffon gown from Chloé with ivory lace detailing, a flowing silhouette, and a deep V-shaped neckline.

Actor Brad Pitt wore a camouflage Greg Lauren suit over an army-green shirt for the global premiere of his new movie "Heart Of The Beast on September 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She paired the gown with a deep burgundy lip color and parted her waist-length dark mahogany hair down the center, pinning the front pieces back.

Brad Pitt attends the premiere of his upcoming film"Heart Of The Beast" on September 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Earlier this week, while promoting the film in Avon, Colorado, on Sept. 14, Pitt wore a Canadian tuxedo over a green collared shirt and orange tie.

Matt Ramos, Brad Pitt, and David Ayer speak during a promotional event for the upcoming movie "Heart of the Beast" on September 14, 2026, in Avon, Colorado. Riccardo Savi/Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The couple met through a mutual friend and were first spotted publicly together at a Bono concert in November 2022.

De Ramon—who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022—is Pitt’s first public relationship since his 2016 split from Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, 51, with whom he shares six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were engaged in 2013 when they arrived in London for the world premiere of Pitt's film "World War Z" on June 2, 2013. Neil Hall/REUTERS

Pitt and Jolie’s highly publicized and drawn-out divorce was finalized in 2024. Four of their children, Shiloh, 20, Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, and Vivian, 18, have dropped Pitt from their last name. Pax, 22, and Knox, 18, are the only two who still legally go by Jolie-Pitt.

The ex-couple met while filming the 2005 spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith and married in 2014 after 10 years together.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the premiere of "Rock Star" in Los Angeles in 2001 as husband and wife. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Their relationship began controversially, however, as it overlapped with Pitt’s marriage to Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Aniston, 57. She and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.

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