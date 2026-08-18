OH MY POSH Billionaire Fashion Designer, 52, Slammed for ‘Unflattering’ Sheer Dress The luxury mogul was mocked for wearing a garment fans branded a “Temu” gown. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham’s latest look probably wouldn’t impress Posh Spice.

On August 15, the 52-year-old luxury fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a glimpse of a romantic Portofino getaway with her husband, retired soccer player David Beckham, 51.

The couple returned to the Italian Riviera town and the same hotel 29 years after their first stay there, when they were initially dating.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham on a romantic trip to Portofino, Italy, on August 15, 2026. Instagram/@victoriabeckham

They began dating in 1997 after meeting in the Manchester United players’ lounge. The pair announced their engagement in January 1998 and married in July 1999, after welcoming their first child, Brooklyn, that March.

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As of 2026, David and Victoria Beckham’s combined net worth is estimated at an eye-watering $1.58 billion.

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In one of her posts, Victoria posed on a hotel balcony in a brown semi-sheer dress as she leaned in to kiss her husband on the cheek.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham on a romantic trip to Portofino, Italy, on August 15, 2026. Instagram/@victoriabeckham

In another photo, the couple, together for more than 29 years with four children, stood arm in arm against the picturesque Portofino backdrop.

Victoria wore a sheer black dress with lace detailing and floral embroidery, while her husband smiled beside her in a T-shirt and khaki pants with a yellow cardigan draped around his shoulders.

The responses on Victoria’s post were mostly positive, with well-wishers filling the comments section with colorful heart emojis.

David’s post, however, yielded a very different response.

“29 years ago we came to Portofino to this hotel before anyone knew we were dating and here we are back again 🩵 @victoriabeckham Portofino 97 🩵,” he wrote.

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The former star player shared a video of Victoria walking through the hotel in the same black sheer dress. The comments quickly turned critical.

The comments beneath David Beckham's Instagram post about his wife quickly turned critical. Instagram/@davidbeckham

“That’s a very unflattering dress,” one commenter wrote, comparing the look to a swimsuit cover-up from Temu, the low-cost online marketplace. Its name has become a slang term for “cheap” or “low quality.”

“This dress is not for a flat back,” another online critic wrote, while another quipped, “Shame she forgot to wear a petticoat.”

A fan asked whether Victoria Beckham might "ruin her son's wedding again," referencing the ongoing estrangement between the couple and their son, Brooklyn Beckham. Instagram/@davidbeckham

One commenter even dragged the Beckham family drama into the discussion, writing, “Is she gonna ruin her son’s wedding again,” an apparent reference to Brooklyn’s ongoing estrangement from his parents, rumored to be the result of his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

But plenty of fans rushed to defend the fashion designer.

“Instead of commenting on how beautiful it is and what a lovely way to spend their time together 29 years later, people have jumped on there to criticize VB’s dress,” a fan wrote.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, sometimes it’s better to keep your comments to yourself. The world is already filled with so many hateful things.”

Several fans rushed to the designer's defense on her husband's post. Instagram/@davidbeckham

Another fan was “baffled” by the backlash.

“Her husband posted it because he loves it. She dressed up, and he proudly walked out with her,” the commenter wrote. “The rest of you are stressed out by an outfit that’s not even bothering either of them; [it] baffles me.”

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for 27 years, having met in the Manchester United players' lounge. Netflix

Still, the couple appears to be ignoring the hateful comments while they enjoy their anniversary.

The location is significant to their relationship, and the Beckhams’ original 1997 trip to Portofino inspired Victoria’s Portofino ‘97 fragrance, one of the scents from her eponymous beauty line.

Victoria previously recalled the trip to Vogue, saying she remembered “how blue the sky was” and “how the crisp white sheets smelled.” She described the experience as feeling like “nobody else existed but me and him.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner at Highgrove House on February 7, 2025. Finnbarr Webster/via REUTERS

The designer has also said David wears the Portofino ‘97 fragrance before bed.

“I love that when I roll over in the night, I can smell my Portofino fragrance where he’s sleeping,” she said.

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