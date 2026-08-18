Billionaire Fashion Designer, 52, Slammed for ‘Unflattering’ Sheer Dress
The luxury mogul was mocked for wearing a garment fans branded a “Temu” gown.
Victoria Beckham’s latest look probably wouldn’t impress Posh Spice.
On August 15, the 52-year-old luxury fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a glimpse of a romantic Portofino getaway with her husband, retired soccer player David Beckham, 51.
The couple returned to the Italian Riviera town and the same hotel 29 years after their first stay there, when they were initially dating.
They began dating in 1997 after meeting in the Manchester United players’ lounge. The pair announced their engagement in January 1998 and married in July 1999, after welcoming their first child, Brooklyn, that March.
As of 2026, David and Victoria Beckham’s combined net worth is estimated at an eye-watering $1.58 billion.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In one of her posts, Victoria posed on a hotel balcony in a brown semi-sheer dress as she leaned in to kiss her husband on the cheek.
In another photo, the couple, together for more than 29 years with four children, stood arm in arm against the picturesque Portofino backdrop.
Victoria wore a sheer black dress with lace detailing and floral embroidery, while her husband smiled beside her in a T-shirt and khaki pants with a yellow cardigan draped around his shoulders.
The responses on Victoria’s post were mostly positive, with well-wishers filling the comments section with colorful heart emojis.
David’s post, however, yielded a very different response.
“29 years ago we came to Portofino to this hotel before anyone knew we were dating and here we are back again 🩵 @victoriabeckham Portofino 97 🩵,” he wrote.
The former star player shared a video of Victoria walking through the hotel in the same black sheer dress. The comments quickly turned critical.
“That’s a very unflattering dress,” one commenter wrote, comparing the look to a swimsuit cover-up from Temu, the low-cost online marketplace. Its name has become a slang term for “cheap” or “low quality.”
“This dress is not for a flat back,” another online critic wrote, while another quipped, “Shame she forgot to wear a petticoat.”
One commenter even dragged the Beckham family drama into the discussion, writing, “Is she gonna ruin her son’s wedding again,” an apparent reference to Brooklyn’s ongoing estrangement from his parents, rumored to be the result of his wedding to Nicola Peltz.
But plenty of fans rushed to defend the fashion designer.
“Instead of commenting on how beautiful it is and what a lovely way to spend their time together 29 years later, people have jumped on there to criticize VB’s dress,” a fan wrote.
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, sometimes it’s better to keep your comments to yourself. The world is already filled with so many hateful things.”
Another fan was “baffled” by the backlash.
“Her husband posted it because he loves it. She dressed up, and he proudly walked out with her,” the commenter wrote. “The rest of you are stressed out by an outfit that’s not even bothering either of them; [it] baffles me.”
Still, the couple appears to be ignoring the hateful comments while they enjoy their anniversary.
The location is significant to their relationship, and the Beckhams’ original 1997 trip to Portofino inspired Victoria’s Portofino ‘97 fragrance, one of the scents from her eponymous beauty line.
Victoria previously recalled the trip to Vogue, saying she remembered “how blue the sky was” and “how the crisp white sheets smelled.” She described the experience as feeling like “nobody else existed but me and him.”
The designer has also said David wears the Portofino ‘97 fragrance before bed.
“I love that when I roll over in the night, I can smell my Portofino fragrance where he’s sleeping,” she said.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…