The 6 Best Supplements for Hair Growth, According To Experts
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Whether due to stress, genetics, hormonal fluctuations, or general aging, hair shedding is a common condition that affects as many as 85 percent of men and 50 percent of women in their lifetimes. While it’s always a good idea to consult your physician or dermatologist if your hair loss has become persistent or dramatic to rule out any underlying health issues, there are plenty of over-the-counter remedies that may help. From growth-boosting shampoos to LED light therapy devices, there are plenty of products designed to help combat hair thinning at home.
Oral supplements are another way that may help address hair shedding from within, but as with all treatments, not all are created equal. Ahead, we spoke with a trichologist and dermatologist about the best hair growth supplements to consider if you’re looking to achieve fuller and healthier hair in as little as three months.
How do hair growth supplements work?
Before deciding whether a hair growth supplement is the right treatment for you, it’s important to understand how these supplements work so you know why to take them in the first place.
“Hair growth supplements work from the inside by correcting nutritional deficiencies and providing nutrients that support healthy hair growth,” says Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, board-certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic and medical dermatology. “For example, saw palmetto works similarly to finasteride/dutasteride, inhibiting DHT (dihydrotestosterone, a male sex hormone), leading to hair thinning, whereas vitamins usually work via optimizing the levels.”
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It’s also important to consider where the hair loss is happening. According to William Gaunitz, FWTS, certified trichologist, when you’re dealing with more hair loss on the top of your scalp, you may want to consider something to help reduce DHT. On the other hand, “If there’s thinning on the sides or the scalp or anywhere else in the body, then there’s most likely a nutritional deficiency,” he adds.
What’s the difference between hair growth supplements and topicals?
When looking for an over-the-counter hair growth treatment, most formulas are either oral or topical. They both serve the same purpose: promoting hair growth; however, the means by which they do so differ slightly.
“A hair growth supplement is different from a topical one because the ingredients need to be digested and have a different impact when processed internally,” says Gaunitz. “Topically, you can get away with higher percentages of different types of ingredients that would not be supported by utilizing it internally because those ingredients would not necessarily have a direct impact on feeding the hair follicle as it goes through the bloodstream.”
What supplements are best for hair growth?
According to Gaunitz, the best hair growth supplements are formulas that contain saw palmetto (at least 45 percent poly sterols), though 85 to 95 percent is ideal. He also recommends looking for blends that contain high-polyphenol green tea extract, methylated B12, methylated folate, alpha-lipoic acid, bamboo extract, zinc bisglycinate, and copper.
Scroll through below to check out some of Gaunitz and Kazlouskaya’s favorite supplements for hair growth.
ISDIN Lambdapil Hair Density Supplements
Nutrafol Hair Growth Neutraceutical
Viviscal Growth Supplement for Women
Now Pumpkin Seed Oil Supplements
DermIron Hair Thinning & Hair Loss Support Supplement
Xtrese Hair Growth Gummies
The bottom line? Supplements can help, but you’ll want to talk with your doctor first.
Hair growth supplements can help promote growth and reduce shedding, but it’s important to find the root cause of your hair shedding with the help of a medical practitioner, lab work, and other testing methods.
“Although supplements can be a helpful part of a hair loss treatment plan, they are rarely the first-line treatment by themselves,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. “The most important step is obtaining the correct diagnosis through a thorough evaluation, including a clinical examination, trichoscopy, and, in some cases, a scalp biopsy.”
Once the cause of hair loss is identified, treatment can be tailored appropriately, and supplements can be used when they provide additional benefit.
Gaunitz agrees, adding that hair supplements are not recommended for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding unless approved by their OB/GYN. “People who have high blood pressure or have chronic conditions such as lupus or autoimmune conditions, or are potentially on blood thinners, need to run hair growth supplementation by their physician before use,” he says.
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