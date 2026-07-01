Lifestyle MANE ATTRACTION The 6 Best Supplements for Hair Growth, According To Experts These anti-shedding supplements may help promote a fuller head of hair. Olga Yastremska/Getty Images

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Whether due to stress, genetics, hormonal fluctuations, or general aging, hair shedding is a common condition that affects as many as 85 percent of men and 50 percent of women in their lifetimes. While it’s always a good idea to consult your physician or dermatologist if your hair loss has become persistent or dramatic to rule out any underlying health issues, there are plenty of over-the-counter remedies that may help. From growth-boosting shampoos to LED light therapy devices, there are plenty of products designed to help combat hair thinning at home.

Oral supplements are another way that may help address hair shedding from within, but as with all treatments, not all are created equal. Ahead, we spoke with a trichologist and dermatologist about the best hair growth supplements to consider if you’re looking to achieve fuller and healthier hair in as little as three months.

How do hair growth supplements work?

Before deciding whether a hair growth supplement is the right treatment for you, it’s important to understand how these supplements work so you know why to take them in the first place.

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“Hair growth supplements work from the inside by correcting nutritional deficiencies and providing nutrients that support healthy hair growth,” says Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, board-certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic and medical dermatology. “For example, saw palmetto works similarly to finasteride/dutasteride, inhibiting DHT (dihydrotestosterone, a male sex hormone), leading to hair thinning, whereas vitamins usually work via optimizing the levels.”

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It’s also important to consider where the hair loss is happening. According to William Gaunitz, FWTS, certified trichologist, when you’re dealing with more hair loss on the top of your scalp, you may want to consider something to help reduce DHT. On the other hand, “If there’s thinning on the sides or the scalp or anywhere else in the body, then there’s most likely a nutritional deficiency,” he adds.

What’s the difference between hair growth supplements and topicals?

When looking for an over-the-counter hair growth treatment, most formulas are either oral or topical. They both serve the same purpose: promoting hair growth; however, the means by which they do so differ slightly.

“A hair growth supplement is different from a topical one because the ingredients need to be digested and have a different impact when processed internally,” says Gaunitz. “Topically, you can get away with higher percentages of different types of ingredients that would not be supported by utilizing it internally because those ingredients would not necessarily have a direct impact on feeding the hair follicle as it goes through the bloodstream.”

What supplements are best for hair growth?

According to Gaunitz, the best hair growth supplements are formulas that contain saw palmetto (at least 45 percent poly sterols), though 85 to 95 percent is ideal. He also recommends looking for blends that contain high-polyphenol green tea extract, methylated B12, methylated folate, alpha-lipoic acid, bamboo extract, zinc bisglycinate, and copper.

Scroll through below to check out some of Gaunitz and Kazlouskaya’s favorite supplements for hair growth.

Amazon $ 70 ISDIN Lambdapil Hair Density Supplements For pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, one of the best-studied ingredients is saw palmetto. “It is thought to work by partially inhibiting dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone that contributes to follicle miniaturization,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. “There is also some evidence that it may help reduce scalp inflammation.” This supplement contains saw palmetto, B vitamins, zinc, biotin, and other nutrients designed to support stronger and healthier hair in just three months, according to the brand. Shop At Amazon Shop At Dermstore

Nutrafol $ 79+ Nutrafol Hair Growth Neutraceutical Nutrafol’s hair growth blends combine botanical ingredients, vitamins, minerals, marine collagen, and saw palmetto, and are available in formulations for men, women, postmenopausal women, and vegans. For women, it’s recommended to take four capsules once per day for three to six months for best results. “It aims to address multiple contributors to hair loss, including DHT, inflammation, stress, and nutritional deficiencies,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. Shop At Nutrafol

Viviscal $ 36+ Viviscal Growth Supplement for Women Viviscal is a hair growth supplement recognized for visibly reducing shedding starting in just three months. “It has a proprietary marine protein complex along with vitamins and minerals,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. “It supports the hair growth cycle and has several clinical studies demonstrating improved hair density and reduced shedding.” Shop At Viviscal

Amazon $ 23 Now Pumpkin Seed Oil Supplements If you’re looking for a more natural hair growth supplement, pumpkin seed oil, like this one from Now Foods, might be the way to go. According to Dr. Kazlouskaya, several studies suggest they may modestly improve hair density in patients with androgenetic alopecia, likely through mild inhibition of DHT. This isn’t usually the first-line treatment, but it’s definitely one worth considering for mild hair loss. Shop At Amazon Shop At iHerb

Amazon $ 33 DermIron Hair Thinning & Hair Loss Support Supplement Those with iron deficiencies might notice significant hair loss and shedding, as iron is needed to produce hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to the cells that stimulate hair growth. “For those people who are dealing with ferritin deficiencies, this product is recommended because it combines vitamin C, Ferrochel Iron Bisglycinate, and marine collagen and is known to be effective for iron-related hair loss,” says Gaunitz. Shop At Amazon

Skin Truth $ 78 Xtrese Hair Growth Gummies Xtrese Gummies are suitable for those looking to minimize DHT-related hair loss and prefer chewables. These gummies contain saw palmetto, pumpkin seed extract, and NAD precursors. “They are convenient, easy to take, and focus primarily on supporting healthy hair growth and reducing DHT-related thinning,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. Shop At Skin Truth

The bottom line? Supplements can help, but you’ll want to talk with your doctor first.

Hair growth supplements can help promote growth and reduce shedding, but it’s important to find the root cause of your hair shedding with the help of a medical practitioner, lab work, and other testing methods.

“Although supplements can be a helpful part of a hair loss treatment plan, they are rarely the first-line treatment by themselves,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. “The most important step is obtaining the correct diagnosis through a thorough evaluation, including a clinical examination, trichoscopy, and, in some cases, a scalp biopsy.”

Once the cause of hair loss is identified, treatment can be tailored appropriately, and supplements can be used when they provide additional benefit.

Gaunitz agrees, adding that hair supplements are not recommended for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding unless approved by their OB/GYN. “People who have high blood pressure or have chronic conditions such as lupus or autoimmune conditions, or are potentially on blood thinners, need to run hair growth supplementation by their physician before use,” he says.

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