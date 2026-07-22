Lifestyle FEET WEEK Nurses Say These Shoes Save Their Feet on 12-Hour Shifts These ultra-comfy styles won’t make your feet hate you. Scouted/The Daily Beast/FreshSplash/Getty.

Somewhere between the pointed-toe stilettos, block-heel boots, and chunky wedges, we forget to take care of the feet that wear them. Trends come and go, but healthy feet never go out of style. Welcome to Feet Week, our series on what to wear and how to care for everything from your ankles to your toes.

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If you’re searching for the most comfortable shoes for standing all day, it’s worth taking recommendations from the people who rarely get to sit down. Along with restaurant servers, hairstylists, and baristas, nurses spend entire shifts on their feet, often logging 12 hours or more on unforgiving hospital floors.

After all, when your job requires thousands of steps, constant movement, endlessly switching back and forth from standing to kneeling, and downright long hours without much downtime, wearing the right pair of shoes isn’t just a nice-to-have for added comfort on the job; it’s essential for helping minimize foot pain, reducing fatigue, and keeping foot aches from creeping into your knees, hips, and back.

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Instead of relying solely on customer reviews, we asked several nurses (including surgical and OR nurses!) about which shoes they actually wear through marathon shifts at the hospital and beyond. From super supportive sneakers to ultra-cushioned clogs for the pros, these are the pairs of shoes nurses say keep their feet comfortable, supported, and as pain-free as possible from clock-in to clock-out.

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Adidas $ 120+ Adidas Ultraboost 5X W Shoes New York-based surgical nurse Claire Weaver, RN, is a fan of the Adidas Ultraboost. “They’re lightweight, can slip on without untying the laces, allow for any foot swelling without pain, and can be thrown in the washer easily,” she told the Daily Beast. Shop Now Adidas

Crocs $ 50 Crocs Classic Clog “After 12 years in healthcare, I've learned to only trust a shoe after my feet have survived a 12-hour shift in them,” said Elysia Steele-Jones, BSN, RN, an emergency department nurse based in Portland, Oregon. “I've tried all the traditional clogs and influencer-ready tennis shoes, but I always come back to Crocs. They're lightweight, breathable, easy to clean, and I can customize them to show a little personality on the job.” Shop Now Crocs Shop Now DSW

FIGS $ 158 Figs x New Balance 3447 “When you’re an ICU RN, you’re on your feet all day. You need shoes that can take the constant wear and tear of the hospital while staying comfortable,” said travel nurse Zac Shepherd, RN, who wears comfy, durable Figs x New Balance 3447s. “They’ve been my go-to for long ICU shifts.” Shop Now FIGS

Saucony $ 150 Saucony Guide 19 “I switched to Saucony Guide shoes when I began working in my busy unit to help combat tired, sore feet,” said Courtney McKane, BSN, RN, a cardiac step-down nurse at Beverly Hospital in Massachusetts. “My Guide 19s give me the support I need, are light enough to move quickly, and are cushioned to keep my feet ache-free throughout long shifts.” Shop Now Saucony Shop Now Amazon

DSW $ 145 Dansko Professional Clog “As an operating room nurse, my footwear needs to be supportive, slip-resistant, easy to clean, and closed-toe for safety,” said New York-based Hanna Weitzman-Flanigan, DNP, MSN, ANP-C, RN, CNOR. “I prefer Dansko because they provide the stability and comfort I need for long hours in the OR. As an added bonus, Dansko's variety of styles and colors makes it easy to pair them with my scrubs while still maintaining a professional appearance.” Shop Now DSW Shop Now Amazon

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