COVER STORY These Transfer-Proof Body Concealers Are Like Liquid Pantyhose From concealing cellulite and bruises to my anxiety-induced neck rashes, I can’t get enough of blurring body concealers this summer. Paulina Kopijkowska/Getty Images

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Not to be dramatic, but discovering body makeup this summer has kind of changed my life… or, at the very least, saved me a couple of hours and probably $500 in what I would have otherwise spent on professional spray tans. A few summers ago, I developed a spray tan habit my bank account simply couldn’t support. By the beginning of this summer, a relapse felt imminent until, in a rare act of financial benevolence, TikTok put body concealer on my radar.

Body makeup is exactly what it sounds like: long-wearing, transfer-resistant concealers and foundations designed to cover more surface area than their facial counterparts, including the legs, chest, arms, and anywhere else you’d like a little extra coverage. Unlike sunless self-tanners, however, these imperfection-blurring formulas wash right off at the end of the day and are generally much easier to apply. And while adding some color is certainly an off-label use, bronzing isn’t necessarily the primary goal. The best body makeup can blur the appearance of veins, bruises, redness, cellulite, scars, and uneven skin tone in minutes.

In fact, that’s precisely why I’ve always loved a good spray tan. Beyond making me look slightly less translucent, a fresh faux glow can subtly camouflage veins, bruises, cellulite, and flushing (I often get anxiety-induced rashes on my neck and chest, and having a veil of pigment over those areas makes me feel less self-conscious about it).

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Unfortunately, I don’t always have four hours to marinate in a self-tanning formula while it develops, crossing my fingers that I won’t emerge with a streaky, tangerine-hued finish. I also don’t particularly enjoy smelling like a musty, burnt biscuit for the next few days. That distinctive yet elusive self-tanner scent is largely due to dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the active ingredient that reacts with the skin to produce a temporary pigment.

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Body makeup gives me much of the same instant-blurring effect, minus the development time, lingering scent, and the risk of an accidental Oompa Loompa situation. Best of all, if I mess it up or decide I’ve gone a little too heavy-handed, I can wash it off and start over, which isn’t the case with sunless tanners.

It’s safe to say that body makeup has single-handedly become my favorite beauty discovery of the summer—and I’ll be keeping it in my rotation long after the season ends. That said, not all formulas are created equal. Some body concealers offer a sheer wash of color for a natural, tinted-moisturizer-like effect, while others deliver enough coverage to camouflage everything from bruises and veins to tattoos and birthmarks. Some are waterproof and sweat-resistant (meaning they’re far less likely to stain your sheets or, perhaps more importantly, your favorite slip dress), while others are a bit less... forgiving when faced with heat, humidity, and everyday friction.

Over the last few months, I’ve tried more than a dozen body makeup formulas, putting them to the test through sweaty summer days, nights out, and plenty of white clothing to see which ones actually stay put (RIP to my favorite white T-shirt). I judged each formula based on coverage, blendability, finish, transfer resistance, longevity, and, of course, whether it actually looked like skin rather than a layer of foundation painted onto my limbs. From barely-there skin tints to full-coverage formulas that can make a tattoo magically disappear, these are the best body makeup products I’ve tried.

Amazon $ 49 Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector Waterproof Leg & Body Makeup Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 39 Vita Liberata Body Blur Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 10 Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Spray-On Makeup Shop Now Amazon Shop Now CVS

Nordstrom $ 23 Dolce Glow Mia Shimmer Topper Lotion Shop Now Nordstrom

Amazon $ 49 Tinge Waterproof and Transfer Resistant Body Makeup Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 26 + Lux Unfiltered Golden Era Blurring Body Lotion Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 48 Hi Beautiful You Body & Leg Makeup Down From $58 Shop Now Amazon

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