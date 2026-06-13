Lifestyle SUMMER SIDEKICK The Best Anti-Chafing Products for Friction-Free Relief Chafing season is here, but you don’t have to suffer. The Daily Beast

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Summer is here, which means it’s officially chafing season. Rising temperatures, sticky humidity, and more time spent outdoors in leg-baring outfits (dresses, skirts, and shorts) create the perfect storm for skin irritation.

While the inner thighs tend to be the most common trouble spot, chafing can also strike the underarms, waistband area, beneath the breasts, and anywhere skin—or clothing—creates repeated friction. This can lead to redness, irritation, and discomfort that can quickly put a damper on even the best summer plans.

Sure, chafing isn’t exclusive to warm-weather months, but increased perspiration doesn’t help, leading to discomfort and even rashes. According to board-certified dermatologist Shamsa Kanwal, MD, this skin-on-skin rubbing worsens in warm weather because sweat adds moisture and friction. “Tight clothing, long walks, workouts, and damp fabric can all weaken the skin barrier and lead to burning, stinging, redness, or raw patches,” she says.

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Fortunately, a few strategically placed anti-chafing products can help keep friction, moisture, and irritation at bay. From sweat-absorbing body powders to invisible anti-chafe balms and creams, these are the best products for staying comfortable and blister-free all summer long.

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Amazon $ 11 Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm You can apply this wildly popular balm anywhere on your body to limit friction or relieve already-chafed skin. It glides on like deodorant but, crucially, doesn’t leave white stains and washes off in the shower. And with nearly 35,000 5-star Amazon reviews, you don’t have to take our word for it. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 7 Anti Monkey Butt Body Powder “Powders may help absorb sweat in folds, especially if they are talc-free and used on fully dry skin,” Kanwal said. This one checks all the boxes. It contains kaolin and cornstarch instead of talc to absorb moisture and baking soda for odor control. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 22 Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream This cream is great for cycling, jogging, and horseback riding. Some people say it works better than baby powder—plus, it’s a lot less messy. The formula isn’t greasy or sticky at all. It lasts several hours and easily washes off skin and clothes. Shop At Amazon

Megababe $ 36 Megababe Body Dust Duo Designed to help keep skin dry and comfortable, the Dust Duo includes your choice of Body Dust or Dry Guy, plus the Dust Puff for a smoother, more convenient powdering experience. Shop At Megababe

Amazon $ 11 Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel This anti-chafing gel has a silky-smooth silicone base (some compare it to a makeup primer) but absorbs quickly and leaves a clear, dry, powder-like finish. You can apply it anywhere on your body prone to sweating or rubbing—underarms, between the boobs, thighs, groin, you name it—and it lasts all day, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying. Shop At Amazon

Spanx $ 62 Spanx Invisible Supima Cotton Mid-Thigh Short Spanx makes a stellar shaping option for those who want to combine chafing protection with extra compression, smoothing action, and tummy control. I also appreciate that these shorts are thinner than most shapewear and airy and sweat-wicking, since they’re made primarily from Supima cotton. Shop At Spanx

Amazon $ 23 Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands This clever product wraps around the thighs only, giving you more flexibility for clothes and underwear. The bands come in eight sizes to fit all bodies, with sporty, nude, and lacy options for any occasion. Shop At Amazon

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