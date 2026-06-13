The Best Anti-Chafing Products for Friction-Free Relief
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Summer is here, which means it’s officially chafing season. Rising temperatures, sticky humidity, and more time spent outdoors in leg-baring outfits (dresses, skirts, and shorts) create the perfect storm for skin irritation.
While the inner thighs tend to be the most common trouble spot, chafing can also strike the underarms, waistband area, beneath the breasts, and anywhere skin—or clothing—creates repeated friction. This can lead to redness, irritation, and discomfort that can quickly put a damper on even the best summer plans.
Sure, chafing isn’t exclusive to warm-weather months, but increased perspiration doesn’t help, leading to discomfort and even rashes. According to board-certified dermatologist Shamsa Kanwal, MD, this skin-on-skin rubbing worsens in warm weather because sweat adds moisture and friction. “Tight clothing, long walks, workouts, and damp fabric can all weaken the skin barrier and lead to burning, stinging, redness, or raw patches,” she says.
Fortunately, a few strategically placed anti-chafing products can help keep friction, moisture, and irritation at bay. From sweat-absorbing body powders to invisible anti-chafe balms and creams, these are the best products for staying comfortable and blister-free all summer long.
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Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Anti Monkey Butt Body Powder
Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream
Megababe Body Dust Duo
Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel
Spanx Invisible Supima Cotton Mid-Thigh Short
Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
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