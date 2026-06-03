This Anti-Chafe Stick Is the Summer Product I Didn’t Know I Needed
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Over the summer, you’ll find me wearing shorts and dresses every day. Pants are on hiatus until the weather cools down, but there’s one thing that makes these warm-weather clothing options a little troubling, and it’s one thing I never thought I’d find myself writing about, either: thigh chafing.
I’ll never forget the one summer I went sightseeing in a dress on vacation. By the end of the day, my inner thighs hurt so much that I had trouble walking. It was miserable and embarrassing, and I didn’t want to tell anyone how painful it really was. I told myself I’d always wear little shorts underneath my dresses from that day forward. I didn’t know that products like Chub Rub exist, and that men and women of all shapes and sizes suffer from this condition; it’s just that no one ever talks about it.
Chub Rub
Chub Rub is an anti-chafing stick that looks like a stick of deodorant, except it’s not just for your armpits; it’s for anywhere your skin rubs together. I use it for my inner thighs, but it’s also suitable for your arms, legs, or bust. It’s now a summer staple of mine, and I use it daily. It’s made with coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe, so I don’t worry about putting weird ingredients on my skin, and it glides on smoothly without feeling overly greasy. I put it on at the start of my day, and now when I walk around in my summer dresses or spend the afternoon at the pool, my inner thighs stay smooth and chafe-free.
I cannot stand heavily-fragranced products, and Chub Rub is completely scent-free. I have a stick that stays on my vanity at home, and since it’s small enough to throw in a purse, I keep one in my pool bag too. Gone are the days when skin irritation prevented me from enjoying my summer.
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