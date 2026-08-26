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PIZZA PARTY

Selena Gomez’s Husband Shares Unconventional Weight Loss Secret

The pop star’s music-producer husband lost weight after a five-day experiment of eating only pizza.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, has shared his unconventional approach to losing weight in five days.

The 38-year-old music producer, who wrote and produced 2010s pop hits “California Gurls” and “Moves Like Jagger,” posted his experience in an Aug. 19 TikTok video.

Benny Blanco Pizza

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Blanco was on a quest “to prove you can lose weight eating literally anything,” and, surprisingly, he succeeded.

“Can I lose weight if I only eat pizza?” he captioned the post.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old music producer ate only pizza for five days.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated producer documented his journey from day one, when he stepped on a scale and weighed 152.2 pounds. He said he would eat one pizza a day, opting for a large (14-inch) thin-crust cheese pizza from Domino’s.

“This is 1/16 of everything I can eat today,” he said as he held up a slice.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Benny Blanco attends the 2024 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BMI)

It was his version of a calorie deficit, and was hoping to prove you could "lose weight eating literally anything."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BMI

A large thin-crust cheese pizza has about 1,680 calories, below the recommended minimum of 2,400 for a man Blanco’s age.

Benny Blanco

He chose a large thin crust cheese pizza from Domino's for the whole five-day experiment.

TikTok@itsbennyblanco

According to the Cleveland Clinic, being in a calorie deficit (a state in which caloric intake is reduced to ensure you’re burning more calories than consuming to lose fat) only works if you cut the right amount.

“Cutting too many calories from your diet may slow your metabolism,” the medical center said, which in turn can make it more difficult to lose weight.

Left: Benny Blanco holding a pizza; Right: Selena Gomez eating at a Los Angeles restaurant

Blanco even stayed committed as he went to dinner with his wife at a Los Angeles restaurant.

TikTok@itsbennyblanco

Meanwhile, the second day seemed a little more challenging when he and his wife went to the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner. Gomez, 34, enjoyed her own meal at the Los Angeles restaurant, but Blanco remained committed to the self-imposed challenge: he held a slice he had hidden under the table.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benny Blanco attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But by day three, he appeared to be sick of the meal.

TikTok@itsbennyblanco

By day three, Blanco admitted he was “tired of pizza,” before adding, “I hate my life” as he opened a mostly-empty Domino’s box.

On the fourth day, he returned to his love for the cheesy meal, enthusiastically eating a slice in front of the camera.

On the final day, he said, “I don’t even remember who I am as a human being. Like, what was life before pizza?”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
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Still, he seemed to be pleased with the overall experience, noting he was feeling “f***ing good” with a “spring in my step.”

Showing off his successful experiment, he stepped on a scale, which revealed that his weight had dropped to 147.5 pounds.

“I just lost 4.7 pounds in five days eating only pizza,” he excitedly shared. “Nothing matters. You can do whatever you want. F*** failure. F*** everything.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Gomez supported her husband through the unconventional weight loss experiment.

TikTok@itsbennyblanco

Gomez didn’t address her thoughts on her husband’s experiment, but she was present for the entire journey, even giving him a hug on the second day.

Selena Gomez wearing a red dress on the red carpet in Cannes.
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The couple first met in 2008 when they were introduced during a music collaboration, but didn’t start dating until mid-2023 after years of crossing paths professionally. They announced their engagement the year after, and officially tied the knot in September 2025.

Gomez and Blanco

The couple started dating in 2023 and got engaged the year after.

Selena Gomez

Blanco worked as a producer on Gomez’s second studio album, Revival, which was released in 2015. He also had a long-standing creative relationship with Gomez’s former on-again, off-again boyfriend, pop star Justin Bieber, co-producing his 2015 hit “Love Yourself” and co-writing his 2020 ballad “Lonely.”

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Gomez and Blanco eventually recorded a joint studio album together, I Said I Love You First, which told the story of their relationship.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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