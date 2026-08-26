PIZZA PARTY Selena Gomez’s Husband Shares Unconventional Weight Loss Secret The pop star’s music-producer husband lost weight after a five-day experiment of eating only pizza. Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, has shared his unconventional approach to losing weight in five days.

The 38-year-old music producer, who wrote and produced 2010s pop hits “California Gurls” and “Moves Like Jagger,” posted his experience in an Aug. 19 TikTok video.

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Blanco was on a quest “to prove you can lose weight eating literally anything,” and, surprisingly, he succeeded.

“Can I lose weight if I only eat pizza?” he captioned the post.

The 38-year-old music producer ate only pizza for five days. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated producer documented his journey from day one, when he stepped on a scale and weighed 152.2 pounds. He said he would eat one pizza a day, opting for a large (14-inch) thin-crust cheese pizza from Domino’s.

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“This is 1/16 of everything I can eat today,” he said as he held up a slice.

It was his version of a calorie deficit, and was hoping to prove you could "lose weight eating literally anything." Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BMI

A large thin-crust cheese pizza has about 1,680 calories, below the recommended minimum of 2,400 for a man Blanco’s age.

He chose a large thin crust cheese pizza from Domino's for the whole five-day experiment. TikTok@itsbennyblanco

According to the Cleveland Clinic, being in a calorie deficit (a state in which caloric intake is reduced to ensure you’re burning more calories than consuming to lose fat) only works if you cut the right amount.

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“Cutting too many calories from your diet may slow your metabolism,” the medical center said, which in turn can make it more difficult to lose weight.

Blanco even stayed committed as he went to dinner with his wife at a Los Angeles restaurant. TikTok@itsbennyblanco

Meanwhile, the second day seemed a little more challenging when he and his wife went to the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner. Gomez, 34, enjoyed her own meal at the Los Angeles restaurant, but Blanco remained committed to the self-imposed challenge: he held a slice he had hidden under the table.

But by day three, he appeared to be sick of the meal. TikTok@itsbennyblanco

By day three, Blanco admitted he was “tired of pizza,” before adding, “I hate my life” as he opened a mostly-empty Domino’s box.

On the fourth day, he returned to his love for the cheesy meal, enthusiastically eating a slice in front of the camera.

On the final day, he said, “I don’t even remember who I am as a human being. Like, what was life before pizza?”

Still, he seemed to be pleased with the overall experience, noting he was feeling “f***ing good” with a “spring in my step.”

Showing off his successful experiment, he stepped on a scale, which revealed that his weight had dropped to 147.5 pounds.

“I just lost 4.7 pounds in five days eating only pizza,” he excitedly shared. “Nothing matters. You can do whatever you want. F*** failure. F*** everything.”

Gomez supported her husband through the unconventional weight loss experiment. TikTok@itsbennyblanco

Gomez didn’t address her thoughts on her husband’s experiment, but she was present for the entire journey, even giving him a hug on the second day.

The couple first met in 2008 when they were introduced during a music collaboration, but didn’t start dating until mid-2023 after years of crossing paths professionally. They announced their engagement the year after, and officially tied the knot in September 2025.

The couple started dating in 2023 and got engaged the year after. Selena Gomez

Blanco worked as a producer on Gomez’s second studio album, Revival, which was released in 2015. He also had a long-standing creative relationship with Gomez’s former on-again, off-again boyfriend, pop star Justin Bieber, co-producing his 2015 hit “Love Yourself” and co-writing his 2020 ballad “Lonely.”

Gomez and Blanco eventually recorded a joint studio album together, I Said I Love You First, which told the story of their relationship.

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