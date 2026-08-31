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‘Baywatch’ Star, 54, Stuns Fans With NSFW Photoshoot

Carmen Electra posted a series of racy photos from a breakfast in Berlin.

1997 Carmen Electra Stars As Lifeguard Lani Mckensie On The Hit Television Series, "Baywatch." (Photo By Getty Images)

Getty Images/Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Carmen Electra is turning breakfast into a photoshoot.

On August 28, the 54-year-old model and actress shared a series of revealing photos on Instagram from a balcony in Berlin. She posed in a turquoise-and-yellow lingerie set while sitting in front of a breakfast spread.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra posed topless from a Berlin balcony, covering her bare chest with pineapple slices.

Instagram/@carmenelectra

In one photo, the Baywatch alum pulled down her lingerie top and used two pineapple slices to cover her bare chest. She wore her blond hair down, parted in the middle, and sported smoky eyeshadow.

Carmen Electra

She posted the racy photos on Instagram on August 28, and fans were immediately stunned.

Instagram/@carmenelectra

Another image showed her kneeling on a chair and looking back at the camera, while a separate shot captured her biting into a strawberry.

Carmen Electra

The 'Baywatch' alum was enjoying a full plate of breakfast, including fruits, pastries, and a Coca-Cola.

Instagram/@carmenelectra

The table in front of Electra was covered with fruit, including melons, bananas, peaches, and grapes, along with pastries, doughnuts, and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

“Breakfast in Berlin 🍓🍌,” she captioned the post.

Carmen Electra poses with Hugh Hefner during a party at the Playboy Mansion in 2006.

In July, Electra posed for Playboy, marking her sixth appearance in the magazine founded by Hugh Hefner.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Playboy Enterprises

The photos came a month after Electra returned to the pages of Playboy for its Summer 2026 edition, 30 years after her first appearance in the magazine.

galleries/2013/11/30/60-years-of-playboy-the-most-iconic-playboy-covers-from-marilyn-monroe-to-kim-kardashian/iconic-playboy-covers-carmen-electra_i1bikv

She originally posed for the magazine in 1996, but the fan-favorite cover is this rocker one in 2003.

Playboy

She originally posed for the Hugh Hefner-founded publication in 1996 and went on to appear six times.

Carmen Electra poses for a Playboy photo 30 years after her debut pictorial.

Electra posed for a Playboy photo 30 years after her debut pictorial.

Playboy/Max Montgomery

For the new issue, Electra posed in black lingerie and fishnet tights for photographer Max Montgomery. She also contributed an advice column addressing questions about dating, relationships, and being midlife.

Carmen Electra
GUESS WHO'S BACK?

'Baywatch' Bombshell Poses for Playboy at 54

Cailey Petsch

In a Fox News interview published August 2, the ‘90s sex symbol shared a message for women who fear aging.

“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too old,” Electra said. “That’s a myth. You are living your own life. You’re not living your life for other people.”

Carmen Electra poses in black lingerie and a smoky eye for her 2026 Playboy Advisor piece.

The star sported a smoky eyeshadow look for her Playboy return.

Playboy/Max Montgomery

“You have to change your thought process. You have to start telling yourself every morning, ‘I’m beautiful. I’m good enough. I look great. I’m pretty.’ Whatever it is that you want to be, you can be that,” she added.

1997 The Cast Of The Hit Television Series "Baywatch"

The original Baywatch series aired from 1989 to 2001, with Electra joining the cast in 1997.

Getty Images

The actress first rose to fame in the 1990s after pop icon Prince discovered her and gave her the stage name Carmen Electra. Her character, Lani McKenzie, became one of Baywatch’s most recognizable stars, joining the cast in Season 8 in 1997.

Electra later appeared on the MTV dating show Singled Out and starred in the 2000 parody comedy Scary Movie as Drew Decker. She also returned as Holly in the fourth installment in 2006.

Keenan Ivory Wayans, Carmen Electra, and Shawn and Marlon Wayans at the after party for the New York premiere of their latest film 'Scary Movie. The party was held at Laurabelle's.

The actress went on to appear in 'Scary Movie' in 2000. She starred alongside brothers Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

She has continued working in entertainment since her Baywatch days. This year, she returned to the Scary Movie franchise, making a surprise cameo as a bartender.

Electra also made a special guest appearance in Dear Killer Nannies: Criado por Sicarios, a drama series that explores the childhood of Pablo Escobar’s son, Juampi. Her character, Margaret, is an interior designer and former party girl who gets dropped into Colombia but understands little about the dangerous cartel world around her.

'Baywatch' co-stars Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson pose for a promotional photo in 1992.
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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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