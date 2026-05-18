Lifestyle HEALTH SCARE Barbra Streisand, 84, Forced to Pull Out of Event on Doctor’s Orders The star was set to accept an honorary award in France. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand will be unable to accept her latest award in person.

Streisand revealed on Sunday that she won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival to accept her Honorary Palme d’Or due to an injury.

Streisand is an EGOT winner, receiving an Emmy, a Grammy, and Oscar, and a Tony for her work. Tony Korody, Sygma / Corbis

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” the 84-year-old said in a statement.

“But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.”

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Barbra Streisand's first film, "Funny Girl," was released in 1968 and starred the singer and actress as Fanny Brice. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The Honorary Palme d’Or is one of the highest honors a creative can receive at Cannes, reserved for those with a lifetime of achievement in film. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and actor John Travolta were also named as recipients of the honorary title in this year’s ceremonies.

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Streisand, a rare EGOT winner (a title reserved for those who’ve won a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and Tony award), was named a recipient in March. She was set to receive the award in France on May 23.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux called her a “legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen” during the initial announcement.

The Canne Film Festival is an annual event that takes place in France to honor the best films and creatives around the world. Getty

The Funny Girl star congratulated the other filmmakers whose work is featured during the festival and thanked the organizers for their efforts.

“While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year,” she continued. “My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema.”

Cannes organizers were supportive of Streisand’s decision to step away, sending their “warmest wishes for a prompt recovery.” Streisand will still be honored with a tribute during the closing ceremony later this week.

Streisand is just the latest legacy act to cancel appearances due to health issues.

Dolly Parton cancelled her residency in Las Vegas. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music icon Dolly Parton canceled her first concert series in years—a residency in Las Vegas—due to ongoing health issues and treatments she said left her “a little swimmy-headed.”

Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes also canceled several tour dates in her “30 Years of Blue” tour, attributing the decision to “severe illness.”

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