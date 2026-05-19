Lifestyle CREAM OF THE CROP Augustinus Bader’s Coveted Creams Are Majorly Discounted Right Now The luxury brand rarely goes on sale. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Augustinus Bader/DrPixel/Getty.

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If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face creams in your facialist’s lobby or your discerning best friend’s medicine cabinet.

For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream (The Cream and The Rich Cream), and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny—especially when they’re on sale. Right now, shoppers can score 25 percent off Augustinus Bader products (including both creams) during Dermstore’s summer sale.

Just like all of the brand’s products, The Cream is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids, and synthesized versions of skin molecules.”

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Augustinus Bader $ 236 Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ML While not greasy by any means, The Rich Cream feels deeply nourishing and emollient on the skin. I mainly use it as a night cream, but I also think it's lightweight enough for daytime use and under makeup. See At Augustinus Bader

Professor Bader is regarded as a pioneer in stem cell research, and he spent the early part of his career learning about the body’s natural self-healing processes. In 2007, he developed an innovative hydrogel that allowed some of his burn patients to avoid skin grafts.

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In 2018, Bader brought the same approach to his eponymous skincare line, and in just a few years, the brand has dethroned frontrunner Creme de la Mer in the luxury skin cream department.

Both versions of The Cream boost the body’s natural renewal process, resulting in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a more balanced moisture level. I, too, can attest to the blue bottle’s skin-enhancing virtues: I’ve been loyal to The Rich Cream for over a year, and it’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever run out of three times.

Augustinus Bader $ 236 Augustinus Bader The Cream 50ML Compared to The Rich Cream, the original formula is slightly more lightweight, making it great for those with oily or combination skin. See At Augustinus Bader

If you’re ready to find out what all of the hype is about (or restock your backup bottles), now’s the time.

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