Lifestyle SUMMER SAVINGS Score Up to 25% off Metacine, NuFace, and SkinMedica During Dermstore’s Summer Sale For a limited time, the beauty retailer is offering up to 25 percent off hundreds of luxury beauty products. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermstore.

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With summer just around the corner, brands are taking advantage of the week before Memorial Day to clear out their virtual shelves and offer shoppers exceptional savings. But the one that’s got me the most excited (so far) is Dermstore’s Summer sale.

The annual sale event means you can score up to 25 percent off hundreds of luxe skincare, makeup, hair care, and beauty products from some of the most coveted brands in the industry that very, very rarely get discounted. You’ll find premium brands like Dr. Jason Diamond’s Metacine, SkinMedica, Obagi, Paula’s Choice, and so many more.

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Dermstore doesn’t offer many sales as extensive as this one. In fact, aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of its best of the year. Now’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on warm-weather essentials like sweat-proof makeup and fizz-fighting hair serums.

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Of course, it’s also the ideal moment to stock up on the holy grail favorites that don’t get marked down often (I’m looking at you, SkinMedica TNS!).

Dermstore’s Summer sale runs through May 25, but make sure to shop soon before stock sells out. Just enter the code SUN at checkout. Ready, set, shop.

Dermstore $ 188 NuFace Mini Starter Kit This top-rated beauty device is powered by microcurrent technology that helps sculpt, lift, and smooth fine lines with regular use. Think of it as a workout for your facial muscles—minus the soreness or sweat. I use my before events for an instantly chiseled effect when I feel puffy, and it works wonders. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 14 Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre If you ask me (and countless makeup artists, for that matter), this cult-favorite French pharmacy moisturizer is the best multi-use beauty product of all time. The hydrating creme doubles as a skin-blurring primer, natural highlighter, and makeup remover. It’s the one beauty product I always go back to. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 33 Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 100% Mineral Filter Tinted Sunscreen While I do appreciate this mineral sunscreen’s SPF 50 level, this formula has become my favorite foundation... period. In fact, I will even use it at night because I love the coverage (medium to full) and velvety finish. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 30 Allies of Skin Molecular Silk Amino Hydrating Cleanser Normally, I find that “hydrating” cleansers don’t deliver a deep enough clean for me, but this award-winning, ultra-balmy face wash gives the skin a serious deep clean while leaving it feeling nourished, bouncy, and plump. It may be the best cleanser I've ever used. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 116 Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel Pads When it comes to everyday exfoliating pads, Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads are pretty much the gold standard. They gently exfoliate the skin, sloughing away dead skin cells, sebum, and other congestion-causing impurities without causing severe irritation. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 68 Obagi Medical Retinol 1.0 Cream Obagi is one of my favorite skincare brands because it offers medical-grade treatments without the frills or fluffy marketing. The clinical-forward brand rarely gets marked down, so if you haven’t tried their products, now’s the time to get on it. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 236 SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Made by Allergan, the brand that owns the cosmetic injectables Botox and Juvederm, it’s no wonder this has such a loyal following. It’s definitely an investment item, but it’s 100 percent worth the splurge—especially when it’s 25 percent off. Buy At Dermstore

Dermstore $ 191 Dr. Diamond's Metacine Contour Collection EyeLift Formulated to lift, contour, and re-volumize the eye region, this crow’s feet-smoothing bioserum targets visible signs of aging (or just exhaustion) by boosting our skin’s natural bioremodeling processes. While there’s no such thing as “Botox in a bottle,” this serum is the closest thing. Buy At Dermstore

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