Lifestyle DREAM CREAM Augustinus Bader’s New Overnight Repair Cream Is Beauty Sleep in a Bottle Looking to fake eight hours of sleep? This is the night cream of your dreams. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Augustinus Bader/Oxygen/Getty.

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There’s a reason why beauty industry professionals can’t get enough of biomedical scientist Professor Augustinus Bader and his suite of luxury skincare formulas. The clinical-forward brand harnesses science and Bader’s own research to inform each of its products, which means it doesn’t drop new launches very often. Naturally, it’s always cause for celebration when Augustinus Bader adds something new to the lineup. Its latest release, the Overnight Restorative Cream, is the nightcap your bedtime skincare routine has been missing.

While Bader’s original hero creams (the Cream and the Rich Cream) have reached cult status with their long list of celebrity devotees, this new offering designed specifically for evening use is a true innovation in overnight skin repair.

Bader is well-known for his patented TFC8 technology, which the brand describes as a trigger factor complex that delivers nutrients and active ingredients directly to skin cells to support their natural renewal and repair processes. TL;DR: it’s a strategically mixed cocktail of renewing peptides, antioxidants, and a gentle vitamin A derivative, retinyl palmitate.

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While the Overnight Restorative Cream is packed with the complexion-boosting technology that made the O.G. creams so beloved, it’s also designed to work synergistically with the skin’s overnight repair process. The skin’s circadian rhythm is a key player in repairing UV damage and oxidative stress, promoting healthy cellular turnover, and fortifying the skin barrier.

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Augustinus Bader $ 365 Augustinus Bader The Overnight Restorative Cream Designed to lift, contour, and revive the look of tired skin, this new night cream is infused with a melatonin-like ingredient to reduce signs of fatigue overnight. Shop At Augustinus Bader Shop At Dermstore

Research shows that the repair of UV-damaged skin cells peaks at nighttime, especially with adequate sleep. Bader’s formula targets four specific pathways of overnight renewal, which include breathing new life into fatigued or stressed skin. It is clinically proven to improve skin density (thickening the skin for better resilience and less sagging).

The new night cream also contains cica (a popular ingredient in Korean skincare), a powerhouse for calming redness and irritation, as well as a potent blend of botanical extracts to support the skin barrier. Unlike many night creams I’ve tried, this one feels rich and silky—not overly emollient or suffocating. Its breathability was a major bonus for my acne-prone skin. Of course, if you need extra moisture, you can easily top with a thicker moisturizer.

Plus, while the cream does contain a gentle form of vitamin A, if you use another retinoid in your p.m. skincare lineup (e.g., retinol, tretinoin, etc.) and experience shedding, dryness, or raw skin, this Overnight Repair Cream can help stop the side effects in their tracks, making both formulas more effective and tolerable.

Whether you’re a fan of the brand’s other two creams or have been looking for the right time to find out what all of the hype is about, this new nighttime formula is well worth the investment. Our editors can’t get enough of Bader’s other formulas, and this new addition to the family is a game-changer for those of us who don’t always get enough beauty sleep.

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