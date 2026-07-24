Lifestyle FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH Late Night Legend Reveals His Secret to Looking Young at 70 The comedian credits an unorthodox regimen for his age-defying appearance.

Arsenio Hall has revealed his secret to looking decades younger at 70—and it has nothing to do with green juice or a grueling workout regimen.

The late-night legend offered a considerably greener explanation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

Guest host Colman Domingo stopped the interview to marvel at Hall’s youthful appearance.

“You don’t look like anybody’s 70,” the 56-year-old actor declared. “What are you doing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman Domingo couldn't help but marvel at 70-year-old Arsenio Hall's youthful appearance. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

“Smoking weed,” Hall replied with a smile as the audience erupted in cheers.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

While Hall may have been joking, cannabis has recognized medical uses, including short-term relief from chronic pain.

There is no evidence, however, that marijuana slows aging or helps people look younger. Smoking cannabis can damage the lungs, while THC can impair memory, attention, coordination, and reaction time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Arsenio Hall attends the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for AFI) Savion Washington/Getty Images for AFI

The Coming to America star’s youthful aesthetic may have had more to do with his 26-year-old son, Arsenio Cheron Hall Jr., who helped him prepare for the late-night appearance in style.

Hall said he enlisted his 26-year-old son to help put together his late-night show look. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Hall recalled watching Domingo host the show with Cheron the previous night.

“My son and I were watching last night, and he said, ‘Dad, what are you going to wear? Because Colman be raising the bar,’” Hall said.

Domingo, whose portrayal of Ali Muhammad in Euphoria earned him an Emmy in 2022, frequently appears on “Best Dressed” lists following red-carpet events.

Hall decided to go in the opposite direction, arriving in a cream eyelet-knit short-sleeved shirt, white sneakers, and dramatically oversized trousers that he and Domingo jokingly called “death pants.”

“When you’re 26, like my son, you can wear these,” he joked. “But when you’re 70, these are death.”

Hall stood up to show off what he called "death pants" that his son helped pick out. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ Youtube

The pants also came covered in strategically placed fake dirt—a designer detail Hall found difficult to accept.

“I worked so hard to get where I am as a kid from Cleveland with dirty clothes,” he said. “I’m not going to Gucci and buying no dirty clothes.”

Hall then suggested that luxury brands might as well start selling stained underwear.

“I want new clothes,” he declared.

The comedian’s outspoken approach to fashion dates back to the beginning of The Arsenio Hall Show, which ran from 1989 to 1994.

Hall said he took cues from fans on tailoring his fashion during his "Arsenio Hall Show" run. Icon and Image/Getty Images

Hall recalled that members of the Black community would personally call him after watching the program and offer to improve his appearance.

One woman volunteered to fix his haircut. A tailor later began making his suits so he would no longer have to shop at Macy’s.

“The village stepped up and got my fade right,” Hall joked.

Following his early career success, Hall took time away from the spotlight to be with family. The comedian previously revealed that period was spent taking Cheron to school, helping with homework, and reading bedtime stories.

Following his breakout role in "Coming to America," Hall slowly stepped back from the spotlight to prioritize his son. George Rose/Getty Images

“I love being a father,” Hall told USA Today in 2013.“I have no regrets. I’ve had an incredible time away,” he said.

His son eventually encouraged him to return to entertainment.

Decades later, the age-defying comedian is still commanding late-night television audiences with the same rapid-fire humor that made his original talk show a cultural phenomenon.

He is also looking back on those years in Arsenio: A Memoir, released in March. The book chronicles his journey from performing magic tricks as a child in Cleveland to becoming a groundbreaking late-night host.

Hall has not slowed down much at 70. He continues to perform stand-up and is touring alongside former Tonight Show host Jay Leno during his latest run of live shows called Kings of Late Night.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog