Arrae Bloat Gummies Review

Lifestyle PUFF, PUFF... PASS Arrae’s New Anti-Bloat Gummies Depuff in Under an Hour The newly launched peach lemon gummies are formulated to visibly reduce belly bloat in under an hour and help reduce facial puffiness and swelling. Arrae.

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From anxiety-reducing capsules to metabolism-boosting elixirs that claim to mimic the effects of GLP-1 medications, I’m pretty skeptical when it comes to supplements these days. While I firmly believe that supplementation can have a meaningful impact on overall health (especially when paired with proper bloodwork and physician guidance), there are plenty of products that promise to solve a laundry list of ailments with little clinical evidence to back them up.

One brand that’s consistently earned my trust since launching in 2020 is Arrae. From its bestselling MB-1 craving-curbing capsules, which I’ve taken for over a year, to its fast-acting Calm supplement that—anecdotally—works *almost* as well as beta blockers when my panic spikes, Arrae’s formulas have earned a sterling reputation for offering clinically backed supplements that actually do what they say they’re going to do.

The wellness brand recently launched a lemon-peach-flavored gummy version of its bestselling Bloat formula, designed to help reduce water retention, bloating, puffiness, and gastrointestinal discomfort in as little as an hour or less.

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Arrae $ 45 Arrae Peach Lemon Bloat Gummies The clinically studied gummies are powered by a blend of gut-supporting and digestion-enhancing ingredients, including dandelion root (a natural diuretic), ginger to help break down hard-to-digest foods, and lemon balm to calm the digestive system and ease that heavy, sluggish feeling. Shop At Arrae

Aside from providing fast relief from bloating and discomfort, the tummy-smoothing gummies are also designed to support long-term gut health. Each serving (two gummies) contains a clinically studied postbiotic (HT-ES1) and five grams of prebiotic fiber. Whether you’re recovering from a sodium-heavy sushi dinner or waking up swollen after one too many spicy margaritas, the formula is intended to deliver both immediate relief and ongoing digestive support. In fact, I love that you can take them daily or as needed. And, unlike many over-the-counter bloat remedies, they won’t leave you dealing with the opposite problem (aka constipation).

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I’ve been taking the Bloat Gummies as needed for the past three weeks—which, admittedly, has been several times a week thanks to a packed birthday schedule, disrupted sleep, restaurant-heavy meals, and a tendency to forget to drink enough water during busy workdays.

On mornings when I wake up looking noticeably puffy, especially around my eyes and jawline, I’ve found that they provide visible relief within about an hour. I usually pair them with a quick session on my vibration plate to encourage lymphatic drainage, but even on their own, I’ve noticed a difference. While I can’t give the gummies sole credit for the transformation, they felt like an effective addition to my usual post-flight recovery routine.

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I was particularly impressed with these gingery treats after a recent long-haul flight. By the time I landed, my ankles were swollen, my face was puffy, and I felt generally inflamed and heavy. After taking the gummies as soon as I got home, throwing on my compression boots, and spending some time in my infrared sauna, I felt noticeably less swollen by the end of the day.

Plus, because they contain five grams of prebiotic fiber, I’ve also noticed a surprising off-label benefit: increased satiety. When I take the gummies before a meal (for the record, they’re technically intended to be taken after meals), I seem to feel fuller faster. Even when I do overindulge, I don’t experience that uncomfortable, food-coma, can-barely-breathe effect to the same degree. Another unexpected perk is that they’ve helped keep me more regular, particularly while traveling—a time when my digestion tends to become a little… unpredictable.

Of course, no supplement is going to magically erase the effects of dehydration, a high-sodium diet, or a week of poor sleep. But as someone who deals with chronic puffiness, frequent travel-related swelling, and the occasional digestive rebellion after an indulgent meal, Arrae’s Bloat Gummies have officially earned a permanent spot in my wellness arsenal—and especially in my carry-on. They’re easy to take, taste like a lemony treat, and, most importantly, they really do seem to work.

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