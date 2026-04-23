Anne Hathaway’s Chic ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Bag Is Shockingly Affordable
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I was 18 when the first The Devil Wears Prada premiered in theaters in 2006, and even then, the film’s fashion had a profound, enduring effect on me. The movie sparked an obsession with designers and high-fashion looks I tried to emulate in every outfit I put together.
I didn’t have a Chanel, Prada, or Oscar de la Renta budget back then (and let’s be honest, I still don’t), but I always loved the hunt for an affordable gem that looked like it cost triple the price.
That love for recreating designer looks on a budget never really went away, and lucky for me, I finally found a bag I can actually afford. In fact, Andy Sachs (aka Anne Hathaway) has rocked it herself.
During her press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway opted for JW PEI’s chic Lucia Classic Top Handbag, and I can’t believe it’s only $99.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Hailey Bieber have carried JW Pei bags too, and it’s easy to see why: the brand blends expensive-looking sculptural shapes, rich textures, and a surprisingly accessible price point in a way few labels manage.
Hathaway opted for the Lucia bag in black, but it’s available in more than 20 colors and designs, including a trendy denim option I’m already preordering for its June release.
JW Pei Lucia Bag
The Lucia handbag is crafted from premium vegan leather and sturdy gold‑tone hardware. The size is perfect for everyday—roomy but not overly bulky.
Whether worn as a crossbody with its removable strap or carried by its top handle, it adds a polished, elevated touch to any look.
If you’ve been looking for a piece that delivers that designer‑adjacent look without the designer price, this one can’t be missed. At $99 and available in more than 20 colors, it’s the kind of find that’s worth grabbing before the rest of the Devil Wears Prada fandom catches on.
MORE FROM THE LOOKER:
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog