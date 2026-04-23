Lifestyle THAT'S ALL Anne Hathaway’s Chic ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Bag Is Shockingly Affordable A budget‑friendly JW Pei bag is going viral after Anne Hathaway and other A‑listers were spotted carrying it. Scouted/The Daily Beast/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images/JW Pei.

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I was 18 when the first The Devil Wears Prada premiered in theaters in 2006, and even then, the film’s fashion had a profound, enduring effect on me. The movie sparked an obsession with designers and high-fashion looks I tried to emulate in every outfit I put together.

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I didn’t have a Chanel, Prada, or Oscar de la Renta budget back then (and let’s be honest, I still don’t), but I always loved the hunt for an affordable gem that looked like it cost triple the price.

That love for recreating designer looks on a budget never really went away, and lucky for me, I finally found a bag I can actually afford. In fact, Andy Sachs (aka Anne Hathaway) has rocked it herself.

During her press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway opted for JW PEI’s chic Lucia Classic Top Handbag, and I can’t believe it’s only $99.

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Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Hailey Bieber have carried JW Pei bags too, and it’s easy to see why: the brand blends expensive-looking sculptural shapes, rich textures, and a surprisingly accessible price point in a way few labels manage.

Hathaway opted for the Lucia bag in black, but it’s available in more than 20 colors and designs, including a trendy denim option I’m already preordering for its June release.

JW Pei $ 99 JW Pei Lucia Bag The Lucia handbag is crafted from premium vegan leather and sturdy gold‑tone hardware. The size is perfect for everyday—roomy but not overly bulky. Shop At JW Pei Shop At Amazon

Whether worn as a crossbody with its removable strap or carried by its top handle, it adds a polished, elevated touch to any look.

If you’ve been looking for a piece that delivers that designer‑adjacent look without the designer price, this one can’t be missed. At $99 and available in more than 20 colors, it’s the kind of find that’s worth grabbing before the rest of the Devil Wears Prada fandom catches on.

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