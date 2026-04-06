Lifestyle GIRL, DUPLICATED Angelina Jolie’s Daughter, 19, Looks Just Like Her Mom at the Same Age Shiloh is a dead ringer for her Oscar-winning actress mom. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s daughter shocked fans with her undeniable resemblance to her world-famous mother at the same age.

South Korean artist Dayoung published a teaser of her upcoming music video for her song, “What’s a Girl to Do,” on April 2. The comments quickly filled with people noticing a very familiar face in the video.

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Just 15 seconds into the teaser, the camera zooms in on Shiloh Jolie, 19, one of the six children Angelina Jolie, 50, shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie at the 16th Rome Film Fest in 2021. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

In the video, Shiloh leans back in a brown lace cropped top, with her light brown hair neatly styled in two French braids. The look is accessorized with golden hoop earrings, and her lips are accented with a metal lip ring.

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Shiloh in Dayoung's music video for her song "What's a girl to do." Dayoung/Starship

On her face, she wore subtle cat-eye makeup, with a shadowy wing extending from the outer corners—a technique often favored by her mother.

Shiloh’s appearance has long drawn comparisons to her mother, as the two share many facial features, including their ice-blue eyes, full lips, and similar nose shapes.

But in the video, the resemblance was undeniable.

Shiloh Jolie looks remarkably similar to her mother, Angelina Jolie, as a teenager, particularly in photos from her 1991 portrait session with photographer Harry Langdon. Dayoung;Getty Images/Harry Langdon

“She looks SO much like her mother in this picture!” read one Reddit comment with over 4,600 likes, beneath a screenshot of Shiloh.

Shiloh not only modeled in the video but also appeared in a dance sequence.

Following in her legendary parents’ footsteps, Shiloh has gradually built her career as a professional dancer and choreographer, sometimes performing under the name Shi Joli.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and Maddox at "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening in New York City in 2019. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Previously known as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the teen filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name on her 18th birthday in 2024.

Her parents, who met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 and began dating shortly after, filed for divorce in 2016.

A teenage Angelina Jolie, pictured in 1991, when she was close to the age that Shiloh Jolie is now. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In an interview with the Maeil Business Newspaper Star, a Starship Entertainment representative said that Shiloh did not secure the coveted role in Dayoung’s music video through her obvious Hollywood connections. In fact, the rep said, the label was wholly unaware of her famous roots.

“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” a representative said. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’”

Shiloh's resemblance to her mother is undeniable. Angelina Jolie in London in 2001. Stephen Hird/Reuters

“Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video,” the representative continued. “Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”

In 2022, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that his daughter’s dancing brings him to tears. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he said.

More of Shiloh dancing appears in the second teaser video published on Monday.

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