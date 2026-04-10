Lifestyle BIG FLEX Amy Schumer Shares Her Favorite Fitness Program and Shows the Results The comedian’s photos drew compliments from her A-list friends. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Focus Features

Amy Schumer gave a big shoutout to her favorite Pilates studio while showing off the results of her diligent fitness regimen and dramatic weight-loss journey.

The actress appeared at the premiere of Lorne, a documentary about legendary Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

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Schumer, 44, attended the event in a pastel-pink Prada top and straight-leg jeans from Mother, and was joined by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Kevin Kane.

Amy Schumer and Kevin Kane attend the premiere of Focus Features' "Lorne" at Alice Tully Hall on April 9, 2026, in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage

“Lorne Michaels’ new doc is something you can’t wait to see, and you’re right,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos from the red carpet.

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She continued, “Lots of love and respect to the man who started it all.”

Schumer tagged her beauty team, including hairstylist Jae Manuel Cardenas and makeup artist Mariel Barrera, and finished the caption by praising the Real Pilates Studio, thanking it “for making me feel so strong.”

Pilates is an exercise method emphasizing low-impact movements to build strength and flexibility.

A-listers, including Chelsea Handler, left kind words on Schumer's post. Instagram/Amy Schumer

The post drew admiring reactions from several high-profile celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, who wrote, “Ooh La La!!!!”

Schumer’s passion for Pilates is particularly meaningful in light of her battle with Cushing syndrome, a rare and serious condition that results from the body having too much cortisol for an extended period of time.

The comedian received a diagnosis in 2024 after social media commenters noticed puffiness in her face, a symptom of the condition.

Schumer has battled Cushing syndrome, a rare but serious disease. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

“Thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong. ... The internet is undefeated, as they say,” she revealed in an interview.

As part of her recovery process, Schumer said she shed 50 pounds and documented her weight-loss journey on social media.

“Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help. They are a celebration of life and health. Love to the single moms out there,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on February 5.

Her openness about health extends beyond Cushing syndrome; Schumer has also gone public about her struggles with endometriosis, a condition that causes uterine-like tissue to grow outside the uterus, leading to severe pain.

Schumer welcomed her son, Gene, in 2019. Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

In an Instagram post that was later deleted, she stated that her focus on wellness was related to her health issues—and not “to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary.”

“I did it to survive,” she added.

Much of Schumer’s devotion to wellness stems from her desire to be a good parent to her son, Gene, whom she welcomed with her then-husband Chris Fischer in 2019.

“I just want to be with him as much as I can,” she told People in 2022.

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