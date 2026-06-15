These Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Just Dethroned Black Friday
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission. Prices are accurate at the time of publication and subject to change.
Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day event officially kicks off on June 23 for four days of sitewide savings of up to 40 percent, but the e-tailer has already launched thousands of early deals. Amazon’s early Prime Day deals span from makeup and skincare to wellness and supplements—including plenty of beauty scores on masstige, drugstore, and premium brands.
Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (Luseta, Laura Geller, Paula’s Choice, Medicube, and more) right now rarely get marked down, so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price… or waiting until the rush of Prime week to save.
Keep in mind that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of the early deals (and all of the official deals launching next week), but you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not ready to commit for the entire year.
Scroll down to see a few discounted beauty items our editors are adding to their carts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026.
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Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Full Coverage Foundation With SPF 50+
Grace & stella Under Eye Brightener Roller
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LUSETA Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Essential Oil Treatment
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Serum
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask
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