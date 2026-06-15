Lifestyle PRIME TIME These Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Just Dethroned Black Friday Amazon Prime Day’s early beauty deals are not to be missed. The Daily Beast/Amazon

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Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day event officially kicks off on June 23 for four days of sitewide savings of up to 40 percent, but the e-tailer has already launched thousands of early deals. Amazon’s early Prime Day deals span from makeup and skincare to wellness and supplements—including plenty of beauty scores on masstige, drugstore, and premium brands.

Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (Luseta, Laura Geller, Paula’s Choice, Medicube, and more) right now rarely get marked down, so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price… or waiting until the rush of Prime week to save.

Keep in mind that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of the early deals (and all of the official deals launching next week), but you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not ready to commit for the entire year.

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Scroll down to see a few discounted beauty items our editors are adding to their carts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026.

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Amazon $ 26 Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores years ago and have been loyal to it ever since. While the dark spot-erasing elixir is already reasonably priced, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 32 Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation Dubbed as one of the best anti-aging foundations on the market, Laura Geller’s fan-favorite Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation delivers natural-looking color correction while blurring the appearance of texture and fine lines. Find out what all of the hype is about while it’s marked down. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 32 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream This cult-favorite, sensitive-skin-friendly cream calms irritation, locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, and doesn’t clog pores. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 33 IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Full Coverage Foundation With SPF 50+ This three-in-one foundation, moisturizer, and sunscreen is truly a triple threat. The wearable formula delivers buildable full coverage while flooding the skin with line-plumping peptides and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid. For a limited time, take 15 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 10 Grace & stella Under Eye Brightener Roller This depuffing eye serum features a cooling rollerball applicator to quell swelling and perk up tired eyes instantly—no frozen spoons required. Score the new-and-improved depuffing serum while it’s just $10. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 17 LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This Korean beauty lip mask is one of Amazon’s bestsellers for a reason. The formula is rich and nourishing, yet doesn’t feel sticky. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 LUSETA Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Essential Oil Treatment Score this top-rated hair thinning treatment for 35 percent off ahead of Prime Day. The lightweight, circulation-boosting oil helps nourish the scalp, fostering faster hair growth and reduced breakage. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 18 COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Serum This TikTok-viral Korean beauty staple has become the go-to serum for those seeking the coveted glass skin effect. Grab a bottle now while it’s on rare sale. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 25 Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara Lancôme has long been known for formulating some of the best mascaras of all time, and this one is no exception. Snag a tube (or two) while it’s 15 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 399 iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask If you’ve been waiting to invest in an LED light therapy mask, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on pricier beauty tech devices. Score 30 percent off this top-rated mask with a qualifying purchase. Shop At Amazon

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