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SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS

‘Today’ Show Anchor Calls Out Co-Host for Nosy Question

His colleague insisted she wasn’t trying to be “judgy.”

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer on Monday, July 31, 2023.

NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

By Natalie Demaree

Al Roker has revealed the nosy off-camera comment Dylan Dreyer made to her Today colleague Craig Melvin.

Roker, who co-hosts the third hour of Today with Dreyer and Melvin, playfully called out his 45-year-old colleague for her behind-the-scenes question during a Sept. 24 segment about weight-loss drugs.

“Do you want to mention what you asked Craig during the story?” Roker, 72, asked.

The "Today" show's Dylan Dreyer asks co-host Craig Melvin if he's on weight-loss drugs during a Sept. 24 segment.

The "Today" show's Dylan Dreyer asks co-host Craig Melvin if he's on weight-loss drugs during a Sept. 24 segment.

NBC

“I asked if you do the shot,” Dreyer responded, looking at Melvin. “And you thought I was being judgy! I was literally just asking because I feel like everyone I know is on it.”

Melvin, 47, who did not confirm or deny being on a weight-loss drug during the show, said his colleague’s comment came off differently to him.

The 'Today' show's Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The 'Today' show's Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

“I took it as, ‘maybe Craig should be on the shot,’” he said during the segment.

The Looker reached out to Today for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Craig Melvin said his hair is now the longest it’s been in thirty years. Pictured here in 2017.

Today show anchor Craig Melvin poses in a suit in 2017.

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Roker noted that Melvin appeared thinner, to which he responded, “I have lost some weight.”

Dreyer re-emphasized that she did not intend to be judgmental, adding, “I think you just assume I’m judgy.”

“Assume! I’ve sat next to you every day for years,” Melvin joked back.

TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer on Today on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dreyer debuted as a meteorologist for Weekend Today in 2012, while Melvin became an anchor on Today in 2018. The pair became co-hosts of the third hour alongside Roker and Sheinelle Jones in 2019.

The popular NBC program frequently covers GLP-1s like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.
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In 2025, Jenna Bush Hager, 44, who co-hosts the fourth hour of Today, said she’s not interested in weight loss medications.

Jenna Bush Hager said that “Texas has a type of resilience."

Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the "Today" show, when it was called "Today with Jenna & Friends." The show changed names to "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" in January 2026 with the addition of Sheinelle Jones.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“Food is so good,” Bush Hager said during a segment of the show. “I mean, I haven’t done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons.”

Al Roker at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Al Roker at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Roker, who is married to award-winning 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, underwent his own dramatic transformation in 2002, long before the release and rise of GLP-1 drugs. The beloved TV personality has shed more than 150 pounds after having gastric bypass surgery.

 “You’ve gotta be able to give yourself a certain amount of grace,” Roker said in 2025. “But there are days where I have to have a realistic talk with myself, because I think health is a habit, and if you get out of that habit too long, it’s that much harder to start up.”

Journalist Deborah Roberts and her husband, meteorologist Al Roker, smiling during an event at Tavern on the Green in New York City on January 16, 2001.

Journalist Deborah Roberts and her husband, meteorologist Al Roker, smiling during an event at Tavern on the Green in New York City on January 16, 2001.

George De Sota/Getty Images

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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