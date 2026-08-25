BACK IN TIME ’90s Pop Star, 51, Shows Results of “Nonsurgical Facelift” The cosmetic enhancement took less than an hour. Tim Roney/Getty Images;Instagram/Melanie Blatt

A 51-year-old girl-band singer took her skin back to the ‘90s with a cosmetic enhancement that took less than an hour.

On Friday, All Saints member Melanie Blatt detailed her experience trying a firming laser treatment.

Blatt, a founding member of the British group alongside Shaznay Lewis, filmed her entire procedure and posted it on Instagram with before-and-after clips.

“Listen, this isn’t a facelift, let’s not get it twisted,” she said. “But I’m up for trying, well, pretty much anything.”

Nicole Appleton, Melanie Blatt, and Nathalie Appleton at the 53rd Cannes Film Festival in 2000. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Blatt underwent Endolift at Dr Band Clinic in London.

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Endolift is a minimally invasive treatment in which a laser fiber is inserted under the skin. The laser stimulates collagen production, which helps firm and tighten the skin.

Blatt said she was “a bit nervous” for the procedure, but her doctor, Eleanor Tuohy, helped her remain calm.

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“She’s putting in the local anesthetic, which is a little bit spicy,” Blatt explained at the start of her procedure.

Melanie Blatt underwent a laser treatment to tighten her skin. Instagram/Melanie Blatt

After Blatt was numb, Dr. Tuohy inserted the small laser fiber under the skin on one of her cheeks.

The results were immediately visible when Dr. Tuohy prodded Blatt’s cheeks, showing how much firmer and bouncier the treated side of her face was.

Then, she did the other side.

Blatt said her visit took between 45 minutes and an hour.

“This is a treatment that I’ve wanted for absolutely ages,” Blatt explained. “Loads of my friends have had it, and one in particular came to this clinic to get it done, so here I am.”

Melanie Blatt was showing her lax skin before the treatment. Instagram/Melanie Blatt

Blatt showed her skin to the camera immediately after the procedure.

“Little bit red, a little bit swollen, a little bit bruised, a little bit bumpy, but fine really,” she said.

In another clip, filmed five days later, her skin looked smooth and firm.

“This is what my skin is looking like,” she said. “I’m really happy so far.”

Endolift results continue to improve over the first months, with full results lasting around two years.

Melani Blatt showing her skin right after the procedure, and five days later. Instagram/Melanie Blatt

The fans commenting under Blatt’s post were impressed.

“Looking bright and fresh!” one person wrote.

“You look like a bloody teenager, babe,” another quipped. A third added, “You still look and are amazing like back in the ’90s.”

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