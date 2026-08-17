ROOT AWAKENING Reality Star Reveals Dramatic Hair Transplant and Weight Loss Makeover The 36-year-old unveiled the results of his remarkable transformation on social media. Instagram/Tyray Mollett

A 90 Day Fiancé reality star and infamous catfishing victim is showing off a dramatic transformation, including his newfound sense of optimism.

Tyray Mollett, 36, shared a five-month update on Instagram in July after undergoing a nearly 10-hour hair transplant procedure earlier this year.

“As you can see, the hair is starting to grow,” Mollett said while turning his head for the camera. “The density isn’t quite there yet, but it is finally starting to come in.”

The reality star showed off his early one-week results to his followers. Instagram/ Tyray Mollett

The TLC star said the transplant’s early results have already made him feel more confident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like what they did with the hairline, and I haven’t had any issues or anything like that,” he said. “Nothing has fallen out. The hair is really strong.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The new hairline is the latest step in a major physical transformation for Mollett, who weighed 418 pounds when viewers first met him on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023.

Cameras followed Mollett as he prepared to meet Carmella, a Barbadian woman he believed he had been dating online for four years.

Mollett showed fans his five-month results as the new hair follicles continue to grow in. Instagram/ Tyray Mollett

Instead, production discovered that he had been catfished by a man named Christian, to whom Mollett had sent thousands of dollars.

“After the whole situation…I kind of was like, I don’t trust anyone. I have relationship issues, trust issues and all that,” Mollett told People.

But he said the experience ultimately pushed him to make major changes. Mollett told the outlet that he had struggled with his weight since childhood.

“I kind of grew up a big boy. I gained weight at 7, 8 years old, and I just got bigger and bigger,” he said.

The reality star showed off his shocking weight loss transformation. Instagram/ Tyray Mollett

He eventually underwent gastric sleeve surgery in February 2025 after becoming winded while visiting his mother in the hospital.

“My mom was in the hospital, and I’m going to check on her, and I’m out of breath,” Mollett told People. “I’m like, wow, this isn’t good. I can’t take care of her and myself. So I told myself I have to make some changes.”

The surgery accelerated another insecurity Mollett had dealt with for years: hair loss.

“My hair started thinning when I was 21, so I was really young, and the edges were coming out,” he said.

Play Video

By 25, Mollett said his hairline had developed a U-shape, and he had spent nearly a decade wanting a fuller one.

Mollett’s gradual hair loss was only exacerbated after undergoing weight-loss surgery, which can trigger temporary shedding as the body adjusts to rapid weight loss, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“After bariatric surgery, I suffered a lot of hair loss,” Mollett told followers in an Instagram video before his transplant. “My hair has not grown the same after bariatric surgery.”

He initially considered traveling to Turkey to find a clinic experienced with Black hair, according to People, but ultimately underwent the procedure at Goals Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery in Atlanta.

Mollett said his early results looked promising after years of gradual hair loss. Instagram/ Tyray Mollett

Before going under, Mollett joked on Instagram that he was tired of hiding his thinning hair.

“I’m sick of using those sprays and wearing those beanies all day, every day,” he said.

The lengthy procedure involved 2,500 grafts and was performed while Mollett was awake with the treatment area numbed, he told People.

One week later, he documented the jarring recovery for followers, joking that the procedure briefly left him with “a seven head, not a forehead.”

Mollett has continued documenting his health transformation online, including a 75-day challenge to walk 10,000 steps a day after his doctor encouraged him to become more active.

Now, the reality star says the changes have given him the confidence to date again.

“It has inspired me to put myself back out there,” Mollet told People. “I’m not so scared. I don’t feel like I’m a scary beast anymore.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog