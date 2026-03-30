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OWNING IT

‘80s Star Reveals How Implant Surgeries Left Her ‘Deformed’

She said she came to dislike the work she had done when she was younger.

Harry ThompsonNews Reporter
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: (L-R) Valerie Bertinelli and Drew Barrymore pose before an In Conversation for Bertinelli's new book, "Getting Naked: The Quiet Work Of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect" at 92NY on March 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

One Day at a Time star Valerie Bertinelli says that her breasts have been left “deformed” by her saga with implants.

Following the March 10 release of her memoir, Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, she sat down in New York’s 92nd Street Y with buddy and co-worker Drew Barrymore, where the former Food Network star got candid about the fight she’s had.

“I mean, if you read the book, you’ll know that my boobs are deformed, and I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are,” the Golden Globe winner said to the crowd, recalling a conversation with Barrymore.

Valerie Bertinelli attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
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Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang Van Halen and a guest pose during arrivals at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 96th Oscars Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Bertinelli (L) says she's not dating at the moment. Seen here with her son Wolfgang Van Halen in 2024.

Alisha Jucevic/REUTERS

“I had four surgeries in 2024,” she said, “But Drew is like, ‘How bad can it be?’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”

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Bertinelli, a regular face on The Drew Barrymore Show, said in her memoir that she got the implants in the 1980s, and that despite an initial stage of liking them, she was ultimately left regretting her decision.

Valerie Bertinelli and Drew Barrymore
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According to People, Bertinelli would go on to show Barrymore, who then said, “Oh yeah, that’s bad.”

“I love her honesty,” Bertinelli joked. “It’s like, I can trust this woman.”

Actress Valerie Bertinelli touches her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE)

Actress Valerie Bertinelli touches her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 22, 2012.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The 65-year-old added, “My boobs suck, but I’m not dating, so it doesn’t matter.”

She told People that after getting the implants, “I liked it for a little while and then started to hate it.”

“At a certain point, I had gained and lost so much weight that my boobs were just,” she said. “I felt like they were down to my belly button. I was like, ‘I just want my small boobs back.’”

In her memoir, she revealed that the decision to finally get them removed came in 2024 after she fell over, but she had a shock when she went to see the doctor.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, who starred in the 1970'stelevision comedy series 'One Day At A Time,' arrives for '60 Years A Retrospective of the Television and The Television Academy' at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles October 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES)

Bertinelli said she had the work done in the 1980s but later came to dislike it.

Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“I sprinted down the stairs, tripped, and landed on my right boob. I heard a pop,” she wrote. “I knew exactly what had happened.”

Speaking to People, she said, “The look on my doctor’s face when he finally saw me made me think, ‘Oh s---. I guess I should have come in earlier.’ And he took everything out, and then my breast became infected and started to cave in on itself. It became a crater.”

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
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She went into more detail on that infection in the book. “Six weeks later, I had the surgery,” she wrote in Getting Naked. “My doctor showed me the old implants. They were like ostrich eggs, hard and crusted over. I couldn’t believe they had been in my body. I went home, bandaged and sore, with drains under my arms, uncomfortable but hopeful.”

However, things did not go well.

“About a week later, my right breast took on shades of green, yellow, and blue,” she wrote. “The next day, it started to swell and turned a dark purple. I felt myself getting dizzy. By nighttime, I was running a fever.”

Things worsened, and she went under the knife again. “The second surgery involved removing the implant and the infection from the tissue surrounding the muscle. Recovery took more time. Then my boob started to fall in on itself. The doctor referred to it as cratering.”

Months later, and after another surgery, she was left with a new scenario. “They are now two completely different sizes. The implant on the left is over the muscle, and my right side is sad and misshapen,” Bertinelli wrote. “I’m lucky to have survived.”

Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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