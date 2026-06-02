Lifestyle EYE OPENER Woman Reveals Shocking Injury From Freak Nerf-Gun Accident A split-second incident turned into a four-month medical ordeal.

What should have been a harmless Nerf gun battle turned into a four-month medical nightmare for one babysitter.

Sarah Bell, 23, has been documenting her recovery on TikTok after a Nerf foam dart struck her directly in the eye while she was watching a child in January. The dart was fired from roughly 7 to 10 feet away, but the damage was severe enough to send her to the emergency room and leave her with lingering vision problems months later.

Shortly after the accident, Sarah Bell began experiencing alarming symptoms including blurred vision and an unusually large pupil. Sarah Bell/ TikTok

At first, Bell thought she had simply taken a painful hit to the eye. But on the drive home, she realized something was seriously wrong.

“I didn’t realize how serious it was until I was driving home and noticed the light bothered me badly, and all I could see was white/cloudiness,” Bell told People. “The pain was severe, and my eye watered constantly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok video chronicling the ordeal, Bell shared a photo showing her eye red, swollen, and visibly irritated shortly after the accident. About 30 minutes later, she wrote, she could see only white from the injured eye “like a cloud was covering it.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A woman hit in the eye with a Nerf dart says she's still suffering lingering effects from the injury months after the initial accident. MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

As the cloudiness spread across her vision, panic set in.

Bell rushed to the emergency room, where she said doctors initially couldn’t identify the problem. She was later referred to an ophthalmologist, who discovered the injury was far more serious than anyone realized.

The impact had caused significant internal damage, plummeting her vision from 20/20 to 20/70, she told the outlet.

According to Bell, doctors found a hole between her iris and cornea and bruising inside her eye. The subsequent damage interfered with normal fluid drainage and prevented her pupils from returning to equal size.

Sarah Bell said doctors at first were left 'shocked and confused' by her symptoms. Sarah Bell/ TikTok

Photos posted by Bell showed the alarming progression of the injury. In several images, her pupil appeared dramatically enlarged, swallowing most of the iris and giving her eye a startling appearance.

Doctors prescribed steroid eye drops along with medication intended to help restore her pupils to the same size, she told the outlet.

The treatment worked—at least partially. Within a few weeks, Bell said her vision had largely returned to normal, but the recovery was far from immediate.

Roughly a week after the accident Sarah Bell had to start a new job with her injured eye. Sarah bell/ TikTok

“Things were blurry for about two months due to the dilation issue,” she told People.

Life, meanwhile, kept moving.

Roughly a week after the accident, Bell started a new job while still dealing with the injury. One photo included in her TikTok showed her noticeably enlarged pupil staring back at the camera as she navigated her first days at work.

While her eyesight has since returned to 20/20, Bell says the accident left lasting effects.

Sarah Bell said her vision began to return after a few weeks, but her pupillary size difference was still present. Sarah Bell/ TikTok

“I’ve still got one pupil .6 mm bigger than the other but vision is 20/20,” she wrote in response to commenters who assumed her eye had fully healed.

Aside from the glaring visual difference to her eye, Bell said she continues to experience irritation months later.

“Sunlight and some LED lights still make that eye water,” Bell told People.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Bell has resisted calls from commenters urging her to take legal action against the family of the child who fired the dart.

Over four months after the accident, Sarah Bell says she still experiences discomfort and inconsistent pupil sizes. Sarah Bell/ TikTok

“The kid genuinely [was] sorry. He dropped the gun immediately,” she wrote, later adding that after an apology from the boy’s parents, she didn’t have the heart to tell them how severe the injury became.

Bell appears to be taking the experience in stride. Tagging Nerf in the post, she joked: “@nerf love you still don’t worry just with goggle now.”

Her cautionary tale echoes Nerf’s existing warning on its packaging, which informs users on how to “avoid eye injury” by urging them to wear protective eyewear and specifically cautions against aiming at a person’s eyes or face.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog