Lifestyle DARE TO BARE Will Ferrell, 58, Poses Shirtless for Kim Kardashian’s Underwear Line Fans are fiending for the legendary comedian’s new look. Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Will Ferrell is proving he’s a true Renaissance man: actor, writer, producer, and now underwear model.

The Saturday Night Live icon briefly pivoted this week to promote his upcoming Netflix show, The Hawk, by moonlighting as the newest Skims model.

The undergarment and athleisure brand founded by reality star Kim Kardashian in 2019 often casts celebrities in its sultry—and sometimes risqué—campaigns, including Tyra Banks, Usher, and Heidi Klum. Still, Ferrell is a surprising choice.

Ferrell is taking on the role of his alter ego, Lonnie Hawkins—a past-his-prime pro golfer from the actor’s upcoming Netflix show. @lonniethehawk/Instagram

While the comedian has partnered with brands like Apple and Chrysler, even appearing as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, for the latter, he has rarely appeared in ads for fashion brands, let alone underwear lines.

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In the 2024 documentary Will & Harper, Ferrell confesses to his best friend, screenwriter Harper Steele, that he feels uncomfortable with baring his torso on camera. “The irony that I have done so many shirtless things and things in my underwear or things in a Speedo is that I’m a fairly modest person,” he told her.

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But the 58-year-old boldly stripped down to his socks, a white undershirt, and, most importantly, his Skims briefs in a series of suggestive photos shared by Kardashian, 45, on social media.

Ferrell is seen holding a golf club in the provocative images, stepping into the tighty-whities of his character, Lonnie Hawkins, a past-his-prime pro golfer in The Hawk.

Fans enthusiastically praised the comedian's Skims campaign. @lonniethehawk/Instagram

Now, people are fiending for the Elf star’s sexy new look, with one commenting, “Just made this my screensaver,” while another wrote, “Someone called Vogue, I just found their next top model.”

Ferrell reposted the images to his character’s account—now already at 80,000 followers—with the caption, “Is this full frontal? If so, I’m into it.”

Will Ferrell attends the Travelers Championship Pro-Am on June 24, 2026, in Cromwell, Connecticut, as his character, "Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

In a video for the brand, he takes it a step further while on the green, ditching his shirt and simply sporting white Nikes, socks, his character’s golf visor, and Skims underwear. He topped off the look with a puka shell necklace—a nostalgic touch for those who lived through the ‘90s and ‘00s.

“His body says retire, his Skims say one more round,” Kardashian’s sultry voice narrates as Lonnie launches a golf ball into the sky.

“Built for men who still know they’ve got it,” the mogul adds as the Hawk walks off quite pleased with himself.

The unexpected duo first began teasing the Skims x Netflix collaboration earlier this month in preparation for the show’s July 16 release, when Kardashian decided to give Ferrell’s nutty character a few tips on how to take the best selfie.

“Lonnie” captioned the post, “This is an Instagram post,” and asked people to comment in all caps to tell him personally if the post went through.

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