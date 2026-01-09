Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Gwyneth Paltrow, known as much for her wellness opinions as for her acting, said she made a significant dietary change to address the challenges of aging.

During a speed round of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Paltrow, 53, shared her thoughts on coffee (“Yes, big time—I’m a big coffee drinker”) and lemon water (”Love it!“). Poehler, 54, then asked the Goop founder, “Bone density. What are we gonna do about it?”

Paltrow didn’t miss a beat. “We’re gonna talk to our doctor about potential estrogen supplementation, we’re gonna [lift] heavy weights, lots of heavy weights...and we’re gonna gag down protein 70 times a day,” she said.

Paltrow emphasized the importance of her weightlifting routine, as well, telling Poehler that she lifts on a “giant, really heavy Pilates reformer thing called a Lagree [machine].”

Bone density is a crucial concern among perimenopausal and menopausal women, with the Cleveland Clinic estimating that women “can lose up to 20% of bone density within five years of starting menopause.” Starting hormone replacement therapy can help reintroduce estrogen into an aging body and “reduce broken bones.” Weightlifting, too, can slow bone loss, and all the protein Paltrow claims to be “gagging on” is vital for building muscle needed to avoid injury when strength training.

The actress also touched on some of her past habits. “You know what I decided? When I’m like 87, I’m gonna start smoking again,” she deadpanned.

Poehler steered the conversation back to the wellness entrepreneur’s health-conscious achievements, such as being an early adopter of macrobiotic foods, but Paltrow stayed on the topic of tobacco.

“Yeah, that was a great phase,” Paltrow said, laughing. “When it was like, cigarettes and tofu with the brown rice and the seaweed. Like, I don’t know what I was trying to integrate.”