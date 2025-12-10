Why Christina Aguilera’s Daughter, 10, Wants Mom to Go Makeup-Free

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Christina Aguilera says her 10-year-old daughter is her “number-one backer,” but there’s one thing that she is not in favor of: Aguilera’s heavy makeup.

During the December 9 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Aguilera opened up about how her two children, including Summer, 10, and Max, 17, view her work. According to the 44-year-old singer, her children see both the performer and the everyday life sides of their mother, and Summer much prefers the latter.

“Summer’s favorite side [of me] is ‘no-makeup mama,’” Aguilera told host Jennifer Hudson. According to the singer, Summer requests that she remove her makeup after shoots and tells her, “Now it’s time to be cozy.”

“It’s tough with kids,” Aguilera said to Hudson. “They will call you out for anything and everything.”

Christina Aguilera with fiancé Matthew Rutler, daughter Summer Rain Rutler, and son Max Liron Bratman in 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Summer especially has one thing she loves, and it’s Aguilera’s freckles. “I cover them a lot,” the former child star admitted. “But she just loves mama’s freckles.” According to Aguilera, her daughter is looking forward to having freckles, too, and asks her mother whether they’ll show up one day.

After "Burlesque" was turned into a stage musical, Aguilera rocked a corset-style gown and deep-scarlet lip at a 2025 photocall for the production in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

While her kids may prefer a more natural, bare-faced look at home, Aguilera entered the studio wearing her usual high-level glam. Paying homage to the noble candy cane, she wore red, over-the-knee high-heeled boots and a festive mini-dress with a red-and-white striped pattern. Her full-coverage matte foundation was paired with bright pink cheeks, glittering silver eyeshadow, and long, fluttery false eyelashes.

The singer has never been afraid of a bold look. While full-beat makeup looks are trending again, they’ve been a staple for Aguilera throughout much of her career. Following her wholesome Mickey Mouse Club days, Aguilera’s “Dirrty” era aesthetic featured black smoky eyes, deep bronzer, razor-thin brows, and multicolored dye jobs. Given Gen-Z’s nonstop nostalgia for late 1990s and early 2000s beauty, it makes sense that some aspects of her aesthetic have made a pop-culture comeback.

Christina Aguilera in her then-signature smoky eye makeup at the MTV Awards in New York City in 2000. George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images

When Hudson asked if Aguilera’s daughter is interested in following in her footsteps as a singer, Aguilera said that her daughter is “so creative” and “such an artist.” While she told Hudson that she does not want to push anything on her children, she also noted that Summer is interested in acting and attends lessons for it. Aguilera herself has appeared in several films, including her leading role in 2010’s Burlesque, which was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy category.

Summer stars in Aguilera’s new film, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, composed of Aguilera’s biggest hits and selected Christmas songs. The movie—that is now in theaters—is in celebration of 25 years since Aguilera’s first Christmas album, My Kind of Christmas.