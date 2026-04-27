Lifestyle SUMMER SALE Amazon’s Pre-Summer Beauty Sale Is Serving Serious Deals Amazon’s fourth annual Summer Beauty Event is live with thousands of deals. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Charlotte Tilbury/TruSkin/Estee Lauder/Medicube

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Summer may still be a couple of months away, but Amazon is kicking the season off early with—you guessed it—another sale. Unlike the O.G. Prime Days and Big Deal Days events, this one is all about beauty. From now through May 10, shoppers (yes, even non-Prime members) can score up to 30 percent off across the retailer’s virtual beauty aisles. Whether you’re scrambling for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or just looking to refresh your own warm-weather lineup without suffering from sticker shock, consider this your official permission slip to shop.

The fourth-annual, two-week event will include 48-hour flash deals across every category, from skincare to wellness, plus extra savings via limited-time coupons and Amazon-exclusive gift sets for even deeper savings.

Expect rare markdowns on a mix of cult favorites and premium brands that rarely go on sale, from Korean beauty standouts like Medicube and Laneige to heavy hitters like Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, and Estée Lauder. It’s also an especially good time to invest in beauty tech: bestsellers like Therabody’s TheraFace Depuffing Wand, Medicube’s Age-R Booster Pro, and Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener are all seeing noteworthy price drops.

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New deals are dropping daily, so be sure to keep an eye out. Scroll on for the finds our editors are already adding to cart during Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event sale.

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Amazon $ 19 Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation This top-rated baked powder has been hailed by countless Amazon reviewers as the best “anti-aging” foundation for women over 40—though plenty of younger folks are fans, too. Despite being a powder, this color-correcting foundation has a silky, cream-like finish on the skin, concealing dark spots and redness while softening the look of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 25 Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum I have been a loyal fan of Grande Cosmetics’ brow and lash-enhancing serums since I first tried them a few years ago. This lash serum works—and fast—without causing irritation. Stock up now and score 30 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 72 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum This legendary anti-aging serum has been a cult favorite for decades. I rarely see this tried-and-true formula marked down, but right now, you can score a bottle for under $80. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 400 Dyson Airstrait Wet to Dry Hair Straightener Dyson’s damage-reducing and time-saving hair tools are second-to-none—but they come with a premium price tag. Dyson doesn’t mark down its products very often, so if you’ve been dying to try its latest launch, now’s the time to invest while it’s $100 off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 27 Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré This multitasking French pharmacy moisturizer, makeup remover, and primer has been a staple in makeup artists’ kits for decades. The hydrating yet non-greasy formula primes the skin for makeup, leaving a velvet-soft finish while filling in pores and plumping fine lines. Grab a tube (or two!) while it’s 15 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 Medicube Zero Pore Pads These affordable K-beauty exfoliating pads have gone viral for a reason—they slough away dead skin for a polished, bright, and even complexion without causing redness or irritation. I have sensitive skin, and these are the only pads of their kind that don’t leave my skin looking like a ripe tomato for hours post-swipe. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re 50 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 28 Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores and budding crow’s feet almost five years ago now, and it’s still a staple I use nearly every single day. While the dark spot-earing elixir is reasonably priced in my book, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 54 Grüns Adult Super Greens Multivitamin Gummies Aside from filling in nutritional gaps, Grüns’ viral gummies cover all the bases in each packet, from gut health and immunity to brain health and skin. Despite tasting like a strawberry gummy candy, each serving is packed with a laundry list of powerhouse ingredients, including probiotics, adaptogens, antioxidants, and more. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 22 TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum This top-selling antioxidant serum is already wallet-friendly, but for the next two weeks, you can score it for 45 percent off. The anti-aging serum is infused with brightening vitamin C and line-filling hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing vitamin E for a youthful complexion. Backed by over 150,000 five-star reviews, the bestseller is a must-have for any morning skincare routine. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 72 Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil Superfood Antioxidant Booster This multitasking facial oil is one of the best-smelling skincare products I’ve ever smelled, but that’s not why I always keep it stocked. The beautiful facial oil not only gives you a major glow while locking in moisture, but it also delivers a surge of antioxidants into the skin for reduced fine lines, texture, and discoloration. Shop At Amazon

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