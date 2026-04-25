Lifestyle CELLULAR RESET Inside a Celeb-Loved Detox Spa’s “Cellular Circuit” Treatment Has this renowned detox spa cracked the code on a next-level body reset? I tried it. We Care Spa.

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Electromagnetic stimulation. Oxygen and light therapies. Brainwave activity monitoring, biofeedback, and galvanic skin response. Biohackers can’t seem to get enough of the tech designed to improve cellular fitness, brain function, agility, and more. Proponents say treatments based on this tech can provide measurable health improvements that reverse cellular aging and extend one’s longevity.

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Unfortunately, they also require dropping major coin from ongoing visits to wellness clinics or spendy at-home devices. (The cost of a quality LED red light therapy bed alone outpaces that of a 2026 Corvette Stingray.) Are these treatments actually worth the investment?

Susana Balen, founder of the iconic We Care Spa (one of the country’s longest-running wellness spas and A-lister favorite), says “yes.” The 87-year-old says she has improved her own bone density, blood oxygen saturation levels, and overall flexibility—all with a year of consistently practicing the spa’s latest treatment protocol, Cellular Circuit Therapy.

The circuit, which combines treatments popular among longevity-focused biohackers, is geared to stimulate the body’s mitochondria and cells, and, ultimately, support healing and improve biometric scores.

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Given We Care Spa’s decades-long foothold at the forefront of what is now a $5.6 trillion wellness industry, it seemed a natural place to test the latest and greatest in biohacking for longevity treatments; Some 40 years ago, the renowned wellbeing retreat proved ahead of the curve on advocating for an anti-inflammatory diet (to address upregulated cytokines and histamine—and visible signs of accelerated aging) and offering nutritive fasts comprising teas, pressed juices, shakes, soups, and alkaline water (a cornerstone of its wellness plan today).

It’s also been among the first programs in America to offer an integrative mind-body-spirit approach, with treatments that include colon hydrotherapy, nutritional guidance, shamanic healing, Crystal Craniosacral, hypnosis, Reiki, and more. In other words, if anywhere has proven a barometer for next frontiers in wellness, it’s We Care.

The Property

Situated on 20 majestic acres of desert landscape between Palm Springs and Joshua Tree, We Care Spa is an idyllic bubble of a place that feels hermetically sealed from the outside world. The pace here is slow, screens are irrelevant, and existence is cushioned by Peruvian-influenced fire ceremonies, spiritual guidance sessions to release ancestral pain, outdoor saunas, and very luxe accommodations.

Newly remodeled executive suites are expansive: Open-concept studios are outfitted with oversized soaking tubs, ultra-plush mattresses, luxuriously furnished patios, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors that make the most of indoor-outdoor living. But the property’s thoughtful landscaping gives the rooms a good run for their money: Tucked along its winding pathways are dozens of gardened nooks, in which to slumber on hanging daybeds, meditate in a teepee, or wander a labyrinth.

We Care Spa.

The Treatment

The newly launched Cellular Circuit Therapy treatment begins with a radio-frequency session that emits a 1 megahertz pulse to raise the body’s core temperature by 1.5 degrees. This elevated body temperature is thought to accelerate metabolism and circulation and boost liver function. The experience sounds intense, but after putting my feet on the metal plates of the $1200 AO Infinity Foot Detox device, I only felt tiny pulses in the soles. The physical stimulation was so minimal that it seemed to completely dissolve a few minutes into the 30-minute session. While it may have temporarily revved up my metabolism and circulation, it’s hard to gauge noticeable results without subsequent sessions.

Next in the circuit was a treat to my respiratory system: ActiveAir oxygen therapy, breathed in via a tube beneath my nose. This was done as I lay on a mat, in which waves of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) energy were emitted to stimulate stagnant muscles and increase blood circulation. Research links PEMF to improved sleep, wound healing, and the alleviation of arthritis pain, with some doctors, like board-certified emergency doctor Chris Asandra, MD, telling The Daily Beast that it “shows real promise as a safe, non-invasive way to support healing and overall wellness.”

Finally, I finished the treatment in a full-body LED light therapy bed to soak in the benefits of infrared light, geared at healing soft tissue, reducing inflammation, and relieving acute and chronic pain. A review of scientific literature shows red light therapy can provide temporary relief from pain and chronic pain. It also shows that while some studies associate red light therapy with positive effects on proinflammatory biomarkers, more research is needed.

We Care Spa.

How I Felt After the Cellular Circuit

As for how I felt after the 90-minute treatment? In rare form, simultaneously energized but calm and grounded. I emerged from the treatment room feeling clear-headed, re-energized, and ready for a swim. Later that evening, I slept more soundly than I had in months.

It was a good feeling and one that I had all the time as a kid: maybe there is something to this idea of rewinding cellular health. It’s a vibe I’d love to maintain. But for that, I’d likely need to use these therapies consistently.

We Care Spa Packages start at $1677 for two-night stays, but those seeking longevity treatment without the travel expense can opt for the at-home devices below.

We Care Spa.

The Best At-Home Cellular Therapy Devices

Heat Healer $ 450 Heat Healer Energy PEMF Mat In addition to being equipped with 21 lbs of black tourmaline, clear quartz, and negative ion beads, this mat harnesses PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic fields) technology, Far Infrared Heat (aimed at alleviating muscle and joint tension), and Red LED Light to stimulate recovery on a full-body scale. Shop At Heat Healer

Flexbeam $ 549 FlexBeam Portable Red Light Therapy Device There’s red light, and there’s near-infrared light. The latter, which ranges from 800 to 880 nanometers, is thought to elicit a cellular response by reaching joints, ligaments, and muscles, which is why athletes use near-infrared treatment to address musculoskeletal issues and targeted injuries. This wearable device produces six wavelengths in the 800 to 850nm range to do the same. Shop At Flexbeam

CurrentBody $ 1100 CurrentBody Full-Body Wearable LED Light Therapy Panel This full-body LED light therapy panel is designed to be worn on many areas of the body for direct treatment, including your back, hands, shoulders, and legs. It's equipped with four clinically proven wavelengths (not just red): blue, red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared. These four wavelengths not only help with muscle soreness and recovery, but also promote glowing skin. Shop At CurrentBody

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