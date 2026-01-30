Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Vogue Japan landed in hot water this week when readers noticed Ariana Grande’s cover shoot featured an unexpected accessory: an extra finger on her left hand.

Grande, 32, appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan, where she spoke about portraying Glinda in the Wicked films for the past three years. But the profile’s content was quickly overshadowed by a photo from the spread, which was shot by photographer Michael Bailey-Gates, when fans pointed out a bizarre editing error in one of the story’s images.

In one of the photos from the fashion shoot, Grande stands beside a pastel-green wall, wearing a matching floral Dior shirt and skirt. She wears delicate mesh gloves, with her left hand raised between herself and the wall she leans against.

Detail-oriented readers pointed out that Grande’s hand seemed to have six digits on her hand instead of five.

Fan account @ourpinkwitchh screenshotted the photo from the spread and captioned the goof: “Who’s responsible for giving Ariana 6 fingers…. 😭”

The actress and singer herself weighed in on the post.

“Holy s----,“ Grande wrote, before cheekily addressing it further in a second comment. “Oh my goodness, how exciting! I’ve been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! thankful for this.”

Fans on the page wondered if the extra appendage was due to AI or a Photoshop error, with one calling her “AIana Grande.”

Another commented, “6 rings,” a reference to Grande’s song “7 rings” from 2019.

Over on the r/isthisAI subreddit, which describes itself as “a community to ask whether or not a picture, video, or anything is AI-generated,” members came to the consensus that sloppy Photoshop, not artificial intelligence, was to blame for Grande’s six fingers.

“It isn’t AI [in my view] — it’s sloppy Photoshop clean up," says the top-voted comment on the thread.

“It’s just a bad Photoshop mistake. Happens more often than you think in popular magazine shoots/covers. Not every bad mistake is AI,” another commenter wrote.

As of this writing, the photo has since been updated to show only five fingers, but the gaffe is still visible on archived versions of the webpage.