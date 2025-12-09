Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

When a Redditor posted in the r/MakeupAddiction subreddit about their favorite mascara method of 10 years, the comments went wild. This trick, they said, always gives them clump-free lashes, and makes the mascara go on “like butter.” While I’m a fan of long, lush lashes, I had never heard of this technique before, yet it seems to be a go-to secret for many a makeup enthusiast.

The method: Warming up the mascara in your bra before application.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their post, the Redditor wrote that they expected a “mixed response” to the hack, even promising to take down the post if there was a unanimous consensus that the idea is ill-advised. “I just don’t want to gatekeep my secret anymore,” the generous yet cautious makeup lover wrote. But the comments quickly filled with people obsessing over the same method.

I was a bit skeptical, but it seemed low risk—although some Redditors wrote about awkward situations when they forgot their mascaras in their bras—and high reward, so I decided to give it a try.

How the Warmed-Up Mascara Trick Works

The Redditor’s instructions were either to keep the tube in your bra (or in your pocket) for 10 minutes, or to hold it under hot running water for three to five minutes.

This morning, right before I kicked off my usual makeup routine, I wiped the mascara tube clean (am I the only one whose makeup gets a bit gunky in my bag?) and popped it into my bra.

About 10 minutes later, I took the tube out and began applying mascara in the same long strokes I usually use. Despite changing nothing about my technique other than the way I store my formula before application, I was shocked by how beautifully the mascara glided onto my lashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This mascara was already my favorite, but the difference was noticeable. My lashes were more defined, appeared longer, and had no clumps.

Roosa Rahkonen's eyelashes before and after she used a Reddit mascara tip. Roosa Rahkonen/The Daily Beast

Also, if you’re curious about the formula itself, it’s made by a brand in my native Finland that isn’t sold in the U.S. If you’re in the market for a new favorite mascara, particularly one for lighter lashes or a subtler look, don’t miss my colleague’s roundup of the best brown mascaras.

The Results

On my way to the office, I wondered whether the difference I noticed was just a placebo effect. That was until I caught my reflection in the office bathroom mirror two hours later. I was shocked. My eyes looked so much wider, and my lashes still curled upwards instead of the usual droopier look by this time of the day.

The long, clump-free results of trying this Reddit trick. Roosa Rahkonen

I was so positively surprised that I walked up to a colleague and asked what she thought of my lashes. She said they looked “really good today,” and wondered why she always had clumps in hers before asking for the name of my “new mascara.” Considering that I was wearing the same mascara I wore every day and had not told her about my experiment, I was thrilled.

Although the hack clearly worked for me, I’d like you to know that you should not put your mascara in the microwave to speed up the process (one person wrote that the efficacy of this trick prompted them to buy a new microwave).

ADVERTISEMENT

I will be putting my mascara into my bra for the foreseeable future, and will stay open to wise Redditors’ tips. One commenter mentioned that they also heat their curler by placing it into their other cup, so perhaps that’s my trick to try tomorrow. Who would’ve guessed that your best makeup tool is actually lingerie?