Victoria Beckham Fronts Latest Gap Collab—and It’s Expected to Sell Out Fast
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Victoria Beckham is bringing her signature polished aesthetic to the masses with her latest collaboration at The Gap. The former Spice Girl has dabbled in accessible apparel capsules before (Mango and Target), but this latest drop has a distinctly more casual vibe without losing day-to-night versatility.
The new Gap x Victoria Beckham spring collection is the first of many in what was announced as a multi-season partnership. The 38-piece collection leans into Beckham’s timeless sartorial philosophy with a British twist.
Gap x Victoria Beckham Trench Coat
The slightly oversized trench is perfect for spring’s transitional weather.
At $328, the priciest item is the trenchcoat, which anchors the collection—an intentional item meant to live in your wardrobe for more than a few seasons.
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Utilitarian khaki and denim are at the forefront here—paying homage to Gap’s ’80s and ’90s archives—with subtle details like Beckham’s initials in her recognizable red stitching.
Gap × Victoria Beckham Loose Utility Jumpsuit
A sophisticated spin-off of the barrel leg trend.
Victoria adds her moniker to some of Gap’s elevated essentials, including a line of elevated sweatpants and matching crewnecks, and the branded organic cotton crewneck t-shirt. The latter, at $38, is sure to fly off the shelves. The piece can easily be dressed down with the sweatpants or up with the high-rise arc trousers ($118) and a belt, as Victoria wears in the campaign.
Denim, a longtime cornerstone of Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear label (pre-dated by an immensely popular Rock & Republic line in the 2000s), gets a modern refresh. A low-rise dark denim capri ($88) and matching jacket ($128) bring a late ’90s vibe back to the forefront, while a more relaxed barrel-inspired arc style ($118) and classic straight silhouette ($118) round out the jean lineup.
Gap × Victoria Beckham High Rise Pleated Arc Trouser
The pleated poplin trousers are a masterclass in tailoring.
Notably, the collection steers clear of any overly trendy pieces, focusing on mix-and-matchable staples. Other highlights include a white button-up shirt ($78), which pairs perfectly with the army green cargo pencil skirt ($108). The mini beige trench dress ($128) is another easy-to-wear piece for multiple occasions: work, vacation, dinner dates, etc.
“To me, Gap is an all-American icon—a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” Victoria Beckham said in a statement. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special,” the designer added.
Gap × Victoria Beckham Sweater Maxi Dress
The ultimate “little white dress.”
Outside of her latest Gap collaboration and Victoria Beckham line, the British-born star’s portfolio also includes her highly successful makeup line that launched in 2019.
The Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration will be available online and in select Gap stores on April 24, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. Gap Encore rewards and cardmembers receive early access to shop online or in New York City one day early on April 23.
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