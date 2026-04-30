Lifestyle READY, SET, GLOW Uma Thurman Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie The actress looked more radiant than ever in the photo with her facialist. Arnold Jerocki/Uma Thurman

Everyone knows celebrities rely on facelifts, neck lifts, Botox, and fillers to look fantastic, but an especially radiant photo of actress Uma Thurman showcased the power of a great skincare routine.

At 56, Thurman appears impossibly glowy and makeup-free in an Instagram photo posted by facialist Keren Bartov on Wednesday. Bartov tagged the Pulp Fiction star and wrote in the caption, “Always so special taking care of you, my dear Uma🩷.”

​Bartov uses medical-grade tools and products to create a unique healing facial experience. Her process includes intense pulsed light therapy. This therapy addresses blemishes, skin renewal, tightening, rosacea, and acne.

Uma Thurman and Facialist Keren Bartov share a Selfie on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXuZ45TDXjf/?img_index=2

​The stunning selfie elicited positive responses from fans and the pair’s famous friends alike.

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Choreographer and ballet master Ido Tadmor wrote, “My wonderful and beloved ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ I’m so proud of you.” Celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe expressed a similar sentiment by simply commenting two red hearts under the photo.

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​Bartov included the hashtag #glowbykerenbartov in the caption, which links to many selfies similar to her photo with Thurman, featuring celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, and Victoria Beckham.

Thurman shares more than great skin with her facialist. Both women have blue eyes, blond hair, and heart-shaped lips, prompting several commenters to note their similar appearances.

Beauty Banks co-founder Jo Jones commented, “Twins!!!” Another commenter remarked that the pair looked like sisters, to which Bartov responded, “My dream ❤️.”

Uma Thurman waves during the premiere for the TV show "Dexter: Resurrection." Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

​Uma has been a strong devotee of complexion-focused treatments, including Bartov’s services, for years. “I have plenty of facials. That’s my addiction,” she told Stylist in 2014.

Thurman often receives compliments on her healthy, luminous complexion.

When a video was posted to Instagram of her March 11 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, comments poured in about the Oscar-nominated actress’s youthful appearance.

Uma Thurman attends the Academy Museum Gala fundraiser. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

One person wrote, “Uma continues to be a natural beauty ❤️.” Another followed with, “She still looks so Fantastic 👍👍❤️❤️,” while a third said, “She is so natural, really gorgeous.”

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