Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 36, is one of the NFL’s best-dressed players. There are entire social media pages dedicated to his outfits. Now, though, Travis’s older brother may soon edge out Taylor Swift‘s paramour for the title of “best-dressed Kelce.”

Jason Kelce, 38, historically wore logo-covered tees, loose-fitting shorts, and flip-flops. However, his new ESPN gig on Monday Night Countdown recently compelled the former Philadelphia Eagles center to adopt an aesthetic that’s less bro, more Bond—and his wife, Kylie Kelce, isn’t shy about how excited the fresh look makes her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you something, don’t ever ask yourself why we have four kids,” Kylie, 33, said during an episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie. “You know, that’s self-explanatory. Turn on ESPN on Monday night.”

Jason Kelce at the game between the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri in October 2025. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jason joined Monday Night Countdown in September 2024, quickly swapping his relaxed wardrobe and casual denim for well-fitted, high-quality suits.

In the podcast episode, Kylie described seeing social media videos about “swag gap,” a term for couples in which one partner is a sharp dresser, while their significant other is not.

“I feel personally victimized,” Kylie, who married Jason in 2018, said of the term. “I am the one bringing the team down. It’s me. It’s not my husband, he’s the one who’s got the swag.”

Outside of his ESPN hosting gig, Jason Kelce's typical clothing lineup included sleeveless hoodies, loose jeans, and logo tees. Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t always the case, however. “My husband, when we first started dating, disliked suits so badly,” Kylie recalled.

She continued, “Jason would wear V-neck plain t-shirts. It was this same idea of, ‘if I like it, I’ll just buy it in another color.’ That was Jason’s MO. He would just wear the exact same shirt in a different color.”

Jason Kelce famously loves flip-flops. Pictured with wife Kylie Kelce at the screening of his documentary 'Kelce' in Philadelphia in 2023. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

While it wasn’t the chicest garment, the tees came with one benefit: “It hugged the biceps. It hung off the shoulders nicely,” she said.

Despite the positives of such form-fitting tees, Kylie thoroughly enjoys her partner’s newfound sense of style.

Jason Kelce suited up for the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025, in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Now, because he has to sit at the desk on Monday nights and he has to be a little more professional, he’s wearing a suit on a very regular basis,” she said.