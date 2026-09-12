‘Top Gear’ Host, 66, Shares Update After ‘Aggressive’ Cancer Journey
The television personality revealed his diagnosis in 2025.
Longtime Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, 66, is staying true to his bluntness in a fresh health update following his cancer battle.
“I have a tax plan. I have made arrangements. To live for at least seven more years,” Clarkson joked to The Times in a Sept. 9 interview.
“Actually, six more years now. And then, if I accidentally croak, I’ll be happy,” he added.
The tongue-in-cheek “plan” centers on a U.K. law that makes any gift of money or property given during a person’s lifetime free of inheritance tax, provided the giver survives at least seven years after making the gift.
Clarkson has three children, Emily Clarkson, 31; Finlo Clarkson, 29; and Katya Clarkson, 25, whom he shares with his second wife, Frances Cain.
Clarkson—who hosted Top Gear from 2002 until 2015, when the BBC announced that it would not renew his contract—first announced his diagnosis of an “aggressive” prostate cancer in 2025 during a June episode of his show Clarkson’s Farm.
A few days after the episode aired, Clarkson told his 11 million followers on Instagram that his cancer is in remission.
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“Now the more observant among you will have noticed that I’m not dead. I’m not just not dead, I’m perfectly fine,” Clarkson said. “The doctor’s caught the prostate cancer early.”
“Ten to 12 thousand people—men, to be honest, men—die every year in the U.K. from prostate cancer. Don’t be one of them. Get tested,” he added.
Clarkson told The Times he opted for a high-intensity focused ultrasound treatment, which uses sound waves and heat to target and destroy cancer cells without damaging other healthy tissue.
“Basically, I went into the hospital, got knocked out, then woke up,” he said. “Two weeks later, I was back in the tractor.”
After his successful cancer treatment, Clarkson is walking more, finding joy in the ordinary, and advocating early prostate cancer testing, he said.
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