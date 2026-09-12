 Skip to main content
'I'LL BE HAPPY'

‘Top Gear’ Host, 66, Shares Update After ‘Aggressive’ Cancer Journey

The television personality revealed his diagnosis in 2025.

Jeremy Clarkson

Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Longtime Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, 66, is staying true to his bluntness in a fresh health update following his cancer battle.

“I have a tax plan. I have made arrangements. To live for at least seven more years,” Clarkson joked to The Times in a Sept. 9 interview.

“Actually, six more years now. And then, if I accidentally croak, I’ll be happy,” he added.

Former "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson drives an Aston Martin on the Transfăgărășan road near Sibiu, Romania, in 2009.

Former "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson drives an Aston Martin on the Transfăgărășan road near Sibiu, Romania, in 2009.

-/AFP via Getty Images

The tongue-in-cheek “plan” centers on a U.K. law that makes any gift of money or property given during a person’s lifetime free of inheritance tax, provided the giver survives at least seven years after making the gift.

Clarkson has three children, Emily Clarkson, 31; Finlo Clarkson, 29; and Katya Clarkson, 25, whom he shares with his second wife, Frances Cain.

Jeremy Clarkson and his son Finlo watched the British Tennis - Aegon Championships from the stands at Queen's Club in London in 2016.

Jeremy Clarkson and his son Finlo watched the British Tennis - Aegon Championships from the stands at Queen's Club in London in 2016.

Tony O'Brien/Action Images via Reuters

Clarkson—who hosted Top Gear from 2002 until 2015, when the BBC announced that it would not renew his contract—first announced his diagnosis of an “aggressive” prostate cancer in 2025 during a June episode of his show Clarkson’s Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson poses by a tractor at the Hawkstone lager launch on November 25, 2021, in Bourton-on-the-Water, England.

Jeremy Clarkson poses by a tractor at the Hawkstone lager launch on November 25, 2021, in Bourton-on-the-Water, England.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Haw

A few days after the episode aired, Clarkson told his 11 million followers on Instagram that his cancer is in remission.

“Now the more observant among you will have noticed that I’m not dead. I’m not just not dead, I’m perfectly fine,” Clarkson said. “The doctor’s caught the prostate cancer early.”

“Ten to 12 thousand people—men, to be honest, men—die every year in the U.K. from prostate cancer. Don’t be one of them. Get tested,” he added.

Jeremy Clarkson at the "Mary Poppins Gala Evening" charity event at The Prince Edward Theatre in London on March 17, 2005, in London.

Jeremy Clarkson at the "Mary Poppins Gala Evening" charity event at The Prince Edward Theatre on March 17, 2005, in London.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Clarkson told The Times he opted for a high-intensity focused ultrasound treatment, which uses sound waves and heat to target and destroy cancer cells without damaging other healthy tissue.

“Basically, I went into the hospital, got knocked out, then woke up,” he said. “Two weeks later, I was back in the tractor.”

Jeremy Clarkson poses backstage during the National Television Awards 2026 at The O2 Arena on September 08, 2026, in London, England.

Jeremy Clarkson poses backstage during the National Television Awards 2026 at The O2 Arena on September 8, 2026, in London, England.

Hoda Davaine/Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for The NTA's

After his successful cancer treatment, Clarkson is walking more, finding joy in the ordinary, and advocating early prostate cancer testing, he said.

Play Video
Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW