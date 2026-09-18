Action Star Mocked for Posing Shirtless at 64
One person called for the immediate firing of “whoever picked this as the cover.”
Tom Cruise bared his chest in a photoshoot, but not everyone was impressed.
The 64-year-old actor was the star of GQ’s October issue, marking his first cover for the men’s magazine in 20 years. In the black-and-white photo snapped by photographer Mario Sorrenti, Cruise poses with his shirt unbuttoned, giving a sultry look into the camera, with one hand behind his head and the other looped into the belt of his vintage jeans.
While many were impressed by the Top Gun actor’s physique, others found the image unpleasing.
“Whoever picked this as a cover needs to be fired immediately,” one person commented on GQ’s Instagram.
When the Pop Base account posted the cover on X, opinions quickly rolled in, with many saying the actor was “trying too hard.”
“He needs to stop embarrassing himself like this. Times have changed. And that’s ok,” one person wrote.
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Another added, “Put some clothes on Tom, we don’t wanna see this.”
“How do I unsee this?” a third person quipped. Another chimed in, “I like that we all collectively are not into this.”
One particularly brutal commenter slammed the image, writing, “same sex appeal as the water in yogurts.”
“TOP GONE,” another said.
Many also criticized Cruise for his involvement in Scientology. He joined the religion in 1984 and is one of the church’s most recognizable members.
“Not Mr. Scientology trying to be sexy,” one person wrote.
Several social media users speculated on why the interview did not mention his daughter.
It was confirmed in July that Cruise’s youngest daughter Suri, 20, had dropped her father’s last name after over a decade of rumors about estrangement between the two. She now goes by Suri Noelle, after her mother, actress Katie Holmes’s middle name.
Holmes was Cruise’s third wife. The couple was married from 2006 until 2012.
In 2013, Cruise denied accusations that he had “abandoned” Suri Noelle.
“The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false,” he said in a defamation lawsuit. “I have in no way cut Suri out of my life—whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”
Cruise has not discussed his youngest daughter in interviews.
Cruise is also the father of Isabella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, whom he adopted with his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman.
The couple met on the set of the 1990 action film Days of Thunder. They married in 1990 and divorced in 2001.
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