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Action Star Mocked for Posing Shirtless at 64

One person called for the immediate firing of “whoever picked this as the cover.”

Tom Cruise attends the U.K. premiere and Royal Film Performance of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Leicester Square on May 19, 2022, in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Tom Cruise bared his chest in a photoshoot, but not everyone was impressed.

The 64-year-old actor was the star of GQ’s October issue, marking his first cover for the men’s magazine in 20 years. In the black-and-white photo snapped by photographer Mario Sorrenti, Cruise poses with his shirt unbuttoned, giving a sultry look into the camera, with one hand behind his head and the other looped into the belt of his vintage jeans.

While many were impressed by the Top Gun actor’s physique, others found the image unpleasing.

“Whoever picked this as a cover needs to be fired immediately,” one person commented on GQ’s Instagram.

Actor Tom Cruise shows off his chest and abs for the October 2026 cover of GQ.

Tom Cruise posed for the October 2026 GQ cover with his shirt unbuttoned.

Courtesy of Mario Sorrenti/GQ

When the Pop Base account posted the cover on X, opinions quickly rolled in, with many saying the actor was “trying too hard.”

“He needs to stop embarrassing himself like this. Times have changed. And that’s ok,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Put some clothes on Tom, we don’t wanna see this.”

Many commenters were not pleased with Tom Cruise’s GQ cover.

Many commenters were not pleased with Tom Cruise’s GQ cover.

Instagram/GQ

“How do I unsee this?” a third person quipped. Another chimed in, “I like that we all collectively are not into this.”

One particularly brutal commenter slammed the image, writing, “same sex appeal as the water in yogurts.”

“TOP GONE,” another said.

Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009.

Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009.

James Devaney/WireImage

Many also criticized Cruise for his involvement in Scientology. He joined the religion in 1984 and is one of the church’s most recognizable members.

“Not Mr. Scientology trying to be sexy,” one person wrote.

Several social media users speculated on why the interview did not mention his daughter.

CAMBRIDGE, MA - OCTOBER 10: Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise visit Charles River Basin on October 10, 2009 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
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It was confirmed in July that Cruise’s youngest daughter Suri, 20, had dropped her father’s last name after over a decade of rumors about estrangement between the two. She now goes by Suri Noelle, after her mother, actress Katie Holmes’s middle name.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Holmes was Cruise’s third wife. The couple was married from 2006 until 2012.

In 2013, Cruise denied accusations that he had “abandoned” Suri Noelle.

“The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false,” he said in a defamation lawsuit. “I have in no way cut Suri out of my life—whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

Cruise has not discussed his youngest daughter in interviews.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman with their children Isabella and Connor in 1996.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their children, Connor and Isabella, in 1996.

Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

Cruise is also the father of Isabella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, whom he adopted with his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

The couple met on the set of the 1990 action film Days of Thunder. They married in 1990 and divorced in 2001.

Nicole Kidman attends Paramount+'s "Lioness" Season 3 New York Premiere at SVA Theater on July 29, 2026 in New York City.
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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