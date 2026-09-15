Tom Cruise, 64, Poses for Bare-Chested Photo Shoot
The action star showed off his abs for his first GQ cover in 20 years.
Tom Cruise is baring it all on the cover of GQ.
The 64-year-old action star posed for photographer Mario Sorrenti wearing an open shirt and Levi’s, showing off his toned abs and stomach for GQ’s October cover story.
In the accompanying interview, Cruise and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu promoted their highly anticipated movie Digger, for which the actor undertook a jaw-dropping physical transformation.
In the black-and-white cover photo, the actor—whom GQ describes as “Hollywood’s most elusive star”—smolders at the camera with one hand on the belt of his vintage denim and the other on his messy hair. His unbuttoned, western-style Vintage Warriors shirt left his chest exposed.
He last appeared on the cover of the Condé Nast title in May 2006, when he sported a clean haircut and spoke about fatherhood and his then-fiancée, actress Katie Holmes, with whom he shares daughter Suri Noelle, now 20.
Cruise’s marriage with Holmes ended in 2012. He has two older children—Isabella Jane Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31—with his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman, to whom he was married from 1990 to 2001.
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Before he wed his Eyes Wide Shut co-star, the actor was married to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990.
The cover look stands in stark contrast to the actor’s appearance in Digger, in which he portrays Digger Rockwell.
A departure from his typical heroic leading-man roles, Cruise plays the fictional billionaire oil tycoon with a potbelly and a receding hairline who tries to stop a global disaster caused by one of his projects.
“I was so excited to be able to have this character,” Cruise told GQ. “It’s the most challenging ever.”
Digger, which releases on Oct. 2, is the first non-action, non-franchise film Cruise has been in since 2017, when he starred in American Made.
The actor, who performs most of his own stunts—including riding a motorcycle off a cliff in Norway for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in 2020—told GQ that he doesn’t mind experiencing fear.
“I understand life has certainties and uncertainties,” he said.
“For me, it’s been something where it’s a constant challenge of one step to the next,” the actor stated. “And things that I’ve never talked about—the things that I’ve done and why and what I’m exploring—have been very deliberate.”
He added, “I’m exploring my skill, learning new skills, constantly pushing myself.”
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