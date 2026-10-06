Country Music Power Couple Celebrates Milestone Anniversary
The Grammy-winning pair shared a video montage of moments from their relationship.
Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating three decades of marriage with a tender tribute.
McGraw, who has won two Grammy Awards with his wife for “Like We Never Loved At All” and “Let’s Make Love,” shared a video compilation of nostalgic moments from their relationship in an Oct. 6 Instagram post.
Alongside the commemorative anniversary video, which was set to his song “My Best Friend,” the 59-year-old singer included a romantic note about Hill, 59, with whom he shares daughters Gracie McGraw, 29; Maggie McGraw, 28; and Audrey McGraw, 24.
“Thirty years, today. Thirty years of our marriage. That day, October 6, 1996, under an old locust tree (I think) in my Aunt’s backyard in Rayville, Louisiana, I stood there and watched my future walk towards me with the sweetest man I’ve ever known, her father Ted,” McGraw wrote.
Continuing, “In front of our closest family and friends, I was bound to the most beautiful soul. A lady that was glowing in my eyes, expanding my heart, and giving me all the love she had.”
Fans, famous friends, and family quickly commented their support on the post, which garnered more than 244,000 likes.
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“Awwww, love y’all so much,” commented the couple’s daughter Audrey, adding a red heart emoji.
Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Love you both!!!!” said actress Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks.
“‘It’s Your Love’ was my parents’ wedding song in 1998. Happy anniversary to you both,” added a fan.
“Congratulations! Happy anniversary to two of my favorite singers,” another fan commented. “I have seen your ‘Soul to Soul’ Tour multiple times...the way you both look at each other, show the love you have for one another, and share it with us on the stage is beautiful! Cheers to many more.”
The couple first crossed paths at a Nashville show in 1994. At the time, Hill was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks, and McGraw was in a relationship with Kristine Donahue.
Two years later, during McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour, they both ended their relationships so they could be together.
In a 1998 interview with People, Hill said that she “wasn’t about to let Tim slip through [her] hands.”
“If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else—‘Oh, OK, now she’s a s--t and a bad person’—I can’t control that,” she said.
McGraw proposed to Hill while at a country music festival in June 1996, and they got married later that year.
In the social media tribute, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said he remains “bewildered by her capacity to love, forgive, nurture, and be full of joy and laughter.”
“She is the center of gravity to my life, and our girls’ lives and anyone who knows Audrey Faith McGraw,” he said.
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