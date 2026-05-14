Lifestyle MAKES SCENTS These Are the Dreamiest Summer Perfumes for Beach and Beyond Just spritz a solar fragrance, and you can practically feel the sun on your skin. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Roja/OroNardo/Chabre52

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After a long winter, it’s impossible not to will summer into existence through whatever means possible. For me, that means combing the grocery store for the first truly ripe strawberries and spraying myself with solar florals first thing in the morning while still under the duvet.

If there’s sun poking through the blinds, the right perfume is enough to transport me straight to a sandy beach midsummer. No wonder solar florals are so popular: They conjure the sun on your back, the warm sand between your toes, the lingering whiff of sunblock, the salty sea air.

If there’s sun poking through the blinds, the right perfume is enough to transport me straight to a sandy beach midsummer.

Lately, however, too many so-called solar florals smell like straight-on artificial coconut sunscreen. It all began, I learn, in the 1980s with Coppertone Sunscreen, which was so ubiquitous that it became the smell of summer vacations.

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Many a perfumer has since taken inspiration and done well. (Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess and Bobbi Brown Beach come to mind.) But a winning fragrance needs to do more than replicate a scent so common it has become generic; it also needs to conjure not only the past but a future fantasy, a sense of what might happen, of what could happen if you wear it.

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Before a perfume can seduce a lover, it needs to seduce the person wearing it, and that’s just never going to be Coppertone. But a fragrance that riffs on it with a little added mystery and subtlety to stir memory—now you’re talking.

Craving summer in a bottle, I did a deep dive into the best solar florals. From, yes, sunscreen-but-better scents to ridiculously sexy night-blooming perfumes to the fields of Provence in the heat of July to yachts on the Mediterranean and cocktails in Positano to a hammock in a garden with a good book. Because everyone’s memories and fantasies of summer are different.

Beach

Leave it to the French to nail an American sunscreen scent that smells far, far too good to be sold anywhere near a pharmacy or supermarket.

Photo Illustration by Victora Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Cult-favorite newcomer Chambre 52’s Soleil Tonka (Violet Grey, $280) cuts the noise for a streamlined scent that is warmth in a bottle. Its four main ingredients—coconut, tonka bean, vanilla, and a little mate to give it freshness—make for a solar scent without the florals, like warm sand and a subtly sweet, airy coconut breeze.

Violet Grey $ 280 Chambre52 Soleil Tonka Eau de Parfum Shop At Violet Grey

For the price of a vacation and nearly as good as one, Roja’s Isola Sol (Twisted Lily, $500) takes the opposite cue, brilliantly layering citrus, stone fruits, ylang-ylang, jasmine, neroli, coconut, salt, and more into a rush of summer in all its heady sensuality.

Mizensir’s Solar Blossom (Ministry of Scent, $285) comes on sweet, but after a few minutes, it blooms into a gorgeous aura of oranges, orange blossoms, vanilla, and jasmine.

Twisted Lily $ 500 Roja Isola Sol Parfum Shop At Twisted Lily

Musicology Sun Goddess (ScentSplit, $210) couldn’t be more beguiling. Frangipani, heliotrope, and sandalwood give an exquisite milky, powdery gentleness to seductive jasmine sambac and bright orange blossom.

Jorum Studio’s Rose Highland (Lucky Scent, $105) is a rocky beach scent, with roses, heather, and geraniums mingling with salty air and swirling around you on a glorious, windy day on the Scottish coast. Think an invigorating hike on the beach.

LuckyScent $ 94 Jorum Studio Rose Highland Shop At LuckyScent

Floraiku’s Sand and Sun (Floraiku, $375) takes notes of ylang-ylang, unsweetened vanilla, and benzoin and grounds them with cedar, sandalwood, and patchouli, making for a scent that is timeless, lulling you into calm in a cradle of sand on a beach somewhere, anywhere, the sound of the waves, heat of the sun, and nothing more to distract you.

Daytime Summer Botanicals

Photo Illustration by Victora Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

With La Douceur de Siam (Lucky Scent, $210), perfumer Pissara Umavijani gathers tropical champaca, frangipani, ylang-ylang, and mai rose into a gently romantic bouquet evocative of her native country, Thailand. It doesn’t conjure lying in the sand, but rather looking out over the sea from a lush garden in full bloom.

LuckyScent $ 210+ Dusita La Douceur de Siam Shop At LuckyScent

The famous gardens of the Palais-Royal in Paris are the inspiration for Thé au Palais-Royal (Bloomingdale’s, $170), by the new and gorgeous line Solferino. It dazzles with solar rays of jasmine, bergamot, and mandarin resting on a soft bed of tea, vetiver, and musks. I spent years living in Paris, and this perfume absolutely captured those summer moments when the sun suddenly appears and washes over the city’s gardens with a spectacular radiance.

Bloomingdale's $ 330 Solferino No. 3 Thé au Palais Royal Eau de Parfum Shop At Bloomingdale's

For a softer scent, d’Orsay’s Sur Tes Lèvres (ScentSplit $225) is a tender, romantic kiss on a summer afternoon, lying on blankets in the grass under the sun. Iris, jasmine, pink berries, and ambrette give this lovely fragrance the intimacy of new love.

Moda Operandi $ 350 Maison d'Etto I-Dream Eau de Parfum Shop At Moda Operandi

For anyone wanting a subtle touch of gourmand sweetness, Maison d’Etto gives I-Dream (Moda Operandi, $350+) an otherworldly milkiness and a pinch of vanilla, turning its heart of solar florals into a hypnotic haze on a bed of moss. This is a fairytale garden right out of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Evening Secret Garden

A late moonlit stroll with a lover in a garden captured in a bottle? This is the sexiest side of summer. Tuberose is a night-blooming flower so seductive that girls were forbidden from smelling it in Renaissance Italy.

Photo Illustration by Victora Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Nasomatto’s Narcotic V (Twisted Lily, $195) is an intoxicating tuberose that’s impossible to ignore. Yes, that’s “V” for Venus—a cult favorite for its aphrodisiac effect, it is a potion that casts a lasting spell.

Twisted Lily $ 195 Nasomatto Narcotic V. Shop At Twisted Lily

Profumum Roma’s Sabbia Bianca (Lucky Scent, $148) is every bit as intoxicating, blending exotic tiare and ylang-ylang with a creamy tuberose, giving it a slightly tropical vibe. It has incredible longevity: Apply at 6 p.m., and you will wake up in its lovely aura.

LuckyScent $ 240 OroNardo Xinu Shop At LuckyScent

For a fresher, greener tuberose, Xinū, a favorite Mexican perfume house, offers OroNardo (Xinū Perfumes, $240), an extraordinary creation that captures the whole tuberose, dewy green stems and all. This scent is fresh, very lightly indolic, creamy, and bright with a touch of mock orange.

Mediterranean

Provence, the French Riviera, the Amalfi coast of Italy, a yacht on the Mediterranean—you can already smell it.

Photo Illustration by Victora Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

BDK’s Villa Neroli (Neiman Marcus, $290) is a warm citrus, softened with a touch of vanilla and Cashmeran yet heady with Tunisian neroli, petitgrain, and orange blossom; it is the irresistible dream of a villa on the Mediterranean.

Neiman Marcus $ 290 BDK Parfums Villa Neroli Eau de Parfum Shop At Neiman Marcus

Chloe’s new Sable Lavande (Nordstrom, $280) is a blooming lavender field at dusk, softened by the setting sun to a gentle powder.

Nordstrom $ 330 Chloe Atelier des Fleurs Sable Lavande Eau de Parfum Shop At Nordstrom

A few sprays of Essential Parfum’s Nice Bergamot Extrait (Twisted Lily, $130) is what you’d wear at the iconic Hotel du Cap as you languidly lounge by the sea, skin sun-kissed after a day of sailing. It is bright but sweetened with candied orange peel and given a solar floral dimension with jasmine.

Violet Grey $ 410 Frederic Malle Lys Mediterranee Eau De Parfum Spray Shop At Violet Grey

For night, switch to Frederic Malle’s iconic Lys Mediterranée (Violet Grey, $410), one of the great sultry summer scents. Lily, lotus, ylang-ylang, orange blossom, tuberose, marine notes, and ginger are spun into a heady, intoxicating but eminently wearable beauty of a perfume.

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