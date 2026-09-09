SCALING BACK ‘The View’ Host Reveals Her Mounjaro Weight-Loss Secret The Emmy-nominated TV personality shared details of her health pursuit. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

An Emmy-nominated The View host has revealed the secret behind her weight loss.

During the show’s Season 30 premiere on Sept. 8, Ana Navarro, 54, shared details about the medication she took that helped her shed weight.

“The View” host Ana Navarro has revealed her weight loss secret. Pictured here are Navarro and former ”The View” co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain, alongside current hosts Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as guest star Robin Roberts, in January 2020. Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

While watching an old clip of herself on The View in which she dances with Spanish actress-singer Charo, Navarro commented that her look had been “pre-Mounjaro.”

“We’ve lost the equivalent of a baby hippo on that stage,” she joked.

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Mounjaro is a brand of injectable drug that is typically prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. When used for weight management, it is prescribed under the name Zepbound.

Navarro revealed she had been taking Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication that treats type 2 diabetes, and joked that she has since lost “the equivalent of a baby hippo.” Pictured here is Navarro in 2017. D Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG

The medication is a dual-receptor agonist, meaning it activates two types of hormone receptors: GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).

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Navarro did not specify how much weight she has lost or when she began taking Mounjaro.

Navarro poses with her “The View” co-hosts, including Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Navarro first appeared on the popular daytime program, created by journalist Barbara Walters and producer Bill Geddie, in 2013 as a guest co-host.

In 2022, she became a permanent co-host, appearing alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on the current panel.

Ana Navarro attends a 2018 event in Los Angeles. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Three years before her admission, Navarro was targeted by rumors that she was on Ozempic, a GLP-1 drug prescribed for similar purposes, after followers noticed her appearing slimmer in photos. She attributed the change to a wellness trip to Mexico.

The 54-year-old political commentator, pictured here on July 13, 2026, didn't specify how long she's been taking Mounjaro. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I spent time there learning to cook and eat healthier, reprogramming the way I think of my lifestyle, and being more active,” she told People at the time.

Navarro poses on the beach in August 2026. The TV host first faced Ozempic rumors after losing weight in 2023, which she then attributed to diet and "lifestyle change." Instagram/@ananavarrofl

She said that the experience had been a “complete lifestyle change,” and noted that rosé and margaritas are two things she “can’t give up.”

Navarro often posts about healthy eating on social media, previously touting the Mediterranean diet while vacationing in Greece in 2023.

“There’s something to be said for the Mediterranean diet of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grilled meats,” she said on Instagram.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar also revealed she had been taking a GLP-1 to lose weight earlier this year. ABC via Getty Images

Navarro is not the first View co-host to publicly discuss taking a weight-loss medication.

In February, Joy Behar, 83, also revealed on The View that she lost 25 pounds using an unspecified GLP-1 drug.

Whoopi Goldberg also took Mounjaro to trim down. She had reached 300 pounds while filming the 2022 film “Till.” Variety via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg, 70, revealed on-air in 2024 that she took Mounjaro after her weight climbed to nearly 300 pounds while filming the 2022 history drama Till.

At the time, Goldberg was recovering from pneumonia and sepsis, a life-threatening condition in which the body has an overactive response to an infection, damaging its tissues and organs.

“I had taken all those steroids; I was on all this stuff. And one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro,” Goldberg said.

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