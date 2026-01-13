Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Jenna Fischer, 51, celebrated a significant milestone in her breast cancer journey. In an emotional social media post, The Office star revealed her hair has “finally” grown back enough after chemotherapy to style it into a bob.

In Fischer’s latest Instagram post, she celebrated her fresh haircut with two pictures. In the first, her jaw-length, chestnut-colored hair is styled into a cute curled bob with a side part; in the second, she stands in a bathroom, her face wearing a triumphant smile as she holds a wig cap in each hand.

After being diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in 2023, Fischer underwent lumpectomy surgery, radiation therapy, and 12 rounds of chemotherapy, losing her hair in the process. The actress wore wigs and hats to keep her condition private until she completed treatment.

In the caption, Fischer thanked celebrity hairstylist Christi Cagle and detailed her lengthy journey with post-chemo hair.

“New Haircut!” Fischer wrote on the post. “[Christi Cagle] has been with me every step of the way on this journey. She helped me get wigs, built me 4 custom hats with hair, gave me my first pixie, designed tiny clip in extensions to help fill in the gaps for a photoshoot, helped me figure out how to deal with an all new texture (my hair grew back thicker and more coarse after chemo) and now here we are!”

She added, “I finally have enough hair for a bob and I beyond love it.”

Fischer rocked a bob at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Fischer wrote that she used to search Google for answers to her hair anxieties, writing, “For my ladies on this journey, here is a timeline…I would Google things like this all during chemo: When will my hair grow back? When will I have hair that looks intentional again?"

To help others, she offered her own timeline in the post’s caption.

“One month post chemo: First little bits of stubble on top of head; 2 months post chemo: Hello eyebrows and eyelashes!; 3 months post chemo: Pixie (as seen on The Today Show); Various stages of insanity as it grew out…Highland Cow, ’80s Mama, Mullet," she wrote, before ending with “1 ½ years post chemo: Bob.”

Fischer finished the post with warm wishes to anyone struggling after cancer. “The whole thing was an exercise in patience and surrender. Sending you love if you are on a similar path!”

Fischer played Pam Beesly in 'The Office'. Pictured with John Krasinski.

Fischer received her stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer diagnosis in December 2023, but did not reveal it publicly until the following year. In October 2024, she announced that she was cancer-free.