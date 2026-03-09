Tennis Star Hopes Her Massive 12-Carat Ring ‘Distracts’ Opponents
The world’s number-one women’s tennis player hopes to keep her top-ranked status with the help of a shiny new accessory: her absolutely massive engagement ring.
Belarusian tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka, 27, and Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, 37, got engaged on March 3 after Frangulis proposed with the impressive rock, estimated to be 12 carats.
Frangulis is the founder of the Açaí-centric brand Oakberry, which Sabalenka has collaborated with on social media partnerships.
“Playing with the ring on for the first time,” a reporter noted during a press conference at the BNP Paribas Open, a 16-day tennis tournament held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, California.
“It’s very comfortable,” Sabalenka said, smiling as she gazed at the enormous oval-cut diamond ring, which is set on a sparkly pavé band.
“Do you notice it when you play, or was there any worry about something happening to it during the match?” the reporter continued in an Instagram reel posted by the Tennis Channel.
”Yeah, we double checked if there’s a possibility to lose a diamond, and there’s none, so I was pretty confident wearing this ring, and it feels pretty comfy," Sabalenka said.
“It feels shiny. I hope that my opponent will get distracted by this diamond and it’s gonna benefit me,” she added.
Notably, Sabalenka wore her engagement ring on her right hand because of her and her fiancé’s nationalities.
“In our countries—it works for Brazil and for Belarus—we wear it on the right hand,“ she told Tennis Channel in an interview. “And I believe, but I’m not sure right now, that when you get married, you change it for left hand.”
Sabalenka went public with her engagement on Instagram last week, posting a video of the emotional moment when her now-fiancé knelt to pop the question.
In the caption, she wrote, “You & me, forever ♾️ 3.3.26 💍🤍”
Sabalenka shared details of the moment in an interview with Tennis Channel, revealing that she was not expecting the proposal at all.
“I didn’t even wash my hair, I was so tired,” she said.
Her manager ushered Sabalenka to “a quick 15-minute meeting,” and she put on jeans, flip-flops, and a T-shirt.
Sabalenka recalled thinking, “I don’t wanna do the makeup, I’m so tired,” and that she “was hungry as well.”
“When I got there, I was crying half the time because I looked ugly,” Sabalenka joked about the magical moment.
