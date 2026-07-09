Lifestyle SMASH MOUTH? Tennis Star Hospitalized After Serious Fall on the Way to Wimbledon The 34-year-old athlete shared photos of her injuries and emergency medical care following the painful tumble. Getty Images/Instagram/Cocovandey

Tennis champion CoCo Vandeweghe, 34, suffered a painful set of injuries from a “serious fall” on her way to Wimbledon.

Vandeweghe posted a shocking series of photos on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of her unlucky tumble, quipping in the caption, “Semifinals are set 🍓! Hopefully my teeth will be too 🦷."

The decorated athlete, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals twice (2015 and 2017) and ranked No. 9 in singles tennis in 2018, was in London with ESPN’s broadcast team to provide expert analysis during the annual tournament.

“Semifinals are set 🍓! Hopefully my teeth will be too 🦷." @cocovandey/Instagram

“I ended up biting through my lip, fracturing my chin, and chipping my two front teeth,” Vandeweghe further elaborated on her Instagram story.

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The Instagram post gave fans whiplash, alternating between images of her reporting courtside at the tournament and photos of her injuries, including one of her in an ambulance flashing a peace sign and another of her on a gurney being led into the emergency vehicle.

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Vandeweghe revealed her fixed-up smile on social media. @cocovandey/Instagram

Vandeweghe said she’s gotten back into fighting shape, explaining to her social media followers that, while it was a “scary experience,” she has since had her stitches removed and gotten new teeth, courtesy of doctors.

“This past week has reminded me just how fortunate I am to be surrounded by incredible people,” the star athlete wrote, explaining that both her mother and fiancé, Daniel, rushed to be by her side.

Vandeweghe, ever the good sport, is already back at work with ESPN’s on-site team in London. @cocovandey/Instagram

She thanked her medical team, who “quite literally put me back together again like Humpty Dumpty,” and her employers, who she said checked in constantly to make sure she was doing alright.

CoCo Vandeweghe celebrates victory during the Ladies Singles third round match against Alison Riske on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2017, in London, England. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Vandeweghe, ever the good sport, is already back at work with ESPN’s on-site team in London.

Vandeweghe retired from the sport in 2023 at age 31. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Thank you to everyone who reached out, checked in, or kept me in your thoughts. It meant more than you know,” she concluded the story post.

Vandeweghe retired from the sport in 2023 at age 31 after nearly a decade of wins, including a U.S. Open doubles title with Ashleigh Barty, a Fed Cup Championship in 2017, and an Olympic stint with Team USA.

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