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Taylor Swift and ‘Law & Order’ Star Wear Matching Knicks Merch at Game 4

The “Special Victims Unit” star’s iconic character inspired the name of Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson.

Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern
Published
Updated

Taylor Swift pulled some clever wordplay out of her closet to show up for the Knicks during their jaw-dropping game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

The pop star, 36, matched shirts with Mariska Hargitay, 62, of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Both wore blue shirts with “Stevie Knicks” in orange lettering—a nod to beloved Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay
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Taylor wore jeans with a black-and-gold heel, while Hargitay went more casual in light blue Nike sneakers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026, in New York City.

Swift's wordsmithing was a play on Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Hargitay and Swift were joined by indie singer sisters Alana and Este Haim, who also got in on the wordplay: Alana wore a “Knickelback” t-shirt, and Este sported a “Knicole Kidman” t-shirt.

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Swift has long been a huge fan of Hargitay, even naming a cat she adopted in 2014 Olivia Benson, after the iconic TV character the actress has played since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiered in 1999.

Hargitay appeared in Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video and later named her own cat Karma in honor of Swift’s 2022 single from her album Midnights.

Taylor Swift performs onstage with actress Mariska Hargitay during The 1989 World Tour on June 13, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Swift and Hargitay have long been friends.

Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images

“Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱” Hargitay announced on social media in 2023. Swift replied, “Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻”

Swift and Hargitay’s presence coincided with one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history, as the Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs and made the winning basket with just one second left on the clock.

Knicks fans celebrating in Times Square

The Knicks head into the fifth game of the finals with a 3-1 lead.

Adam Gray/Getty Images

It all seems like good vibes for Swift, who is rumored to be getting married at the colossal venue next month.

Other celebrities joined in the overwhelming joy at Madison Square Garden, including Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, John McEnroe, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner, all celebrating on the so-called “Celebrity Row.”

Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet reacts after Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Knicks head into the fifth game of the finals with a 3-1 lead.

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Muskaan Arshad
Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern

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